SANRIO AND PBTEEN DEBUT EXCLUSIVE HELLO KITTY COLLECTION

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--Sanrio, a global lifestyle brand best known for its pop icon, Hello Kitty, and PBteen, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, have teamed up to unveil an exclusive collection of home décor created for teens and Hello Kitty fans alike. Inspired by her beloved style, the Hello Kitty x PBteenCollection includes bedding, decorative accessories, lighting, and bathroom essentials, as well as stylish gear adorned with Hello Kitty’s iconic silhouette. Available now online at PBteen.com/HelloKitty and PBteen stores nationwide in early July, the collection of more than 20 pieces conjures a nostalgic feeling with each thoughtful design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614006257/en/

Hello Kitty x PBteen Collection featuring bedding, decorative accessories, lighting, bathroom essentials, as well as stylish gear adorned with Hello Kitty’s silhouette. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Sanrio is always seeking meaningful partnerships that deliver unique extensions of our lifestyle brand to fans of all ages,” said Craig Takiguchi, COO of Sanrio, Inc. “Aligned in our core mission, Sanrio’s collaboration with PBteen brings Hello Kitty’s first full home décor collection to life and perfectly merges her classic style with quality product design that PBteen is known for.”

The Hello Kitty x PBteen Collection is a modern expression of classic Hello Kitty style designed in shades of blush, ivory, champagne gold and light gray. The percale Metallic Sheet Set and washed denim pearl embellished Beaded Pillow add whimsical style to bedding, and pair perfectly with the cozy Hello Kitty Faux Fur Beanbag. The metallic gold printed Hello Kitty Metallic Shower Curtain and plush ivory Carved Bath Mat in the shape of Hello Kitty’s face transform the bathroom into a Hello Kitty haven.

Topping off the collection, elevated gear and accessories bring a touch of fun and function to daily study sessions. Dressing up any desk space, the Hello Kitty Bluetooth Speaker and Pencil and Brush Cup channel creativit y, while the Hello Kitty Backpack, Classic Lunch and Bow Pouch, available in heathered jersey with Hello Kitty’s profile in a metallic gold pattern infuse the Hello Kitty signature style into back-to-school necessities through stand-out prints and shimmering details.

“Hello Kitty’s beloved style and timeless appeal is a natural partner for the PBteen brand,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, PBteen. “ The Hello Kitty x PBteen collaboration is a fresh, sophisticated and fun home décor collection.”

To celebrate the Hello Kitty x PBteen Collection, Sanrio and PBteen will be hosting in-store events at Sanrio Japanese Village Plaza (115 Japanese Village Plaza Mall, Los Angeles, CA 90012) on Saturday, June 23 rd and Sunday, June 24 th from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. Guests will enjoy sweet treats from Hello Kitty Cafe and themed activities including workshops, a prize wheel, and photo ops with Hello Kitty herself.

To learn more about the partnership, visit PBteen.com/HelloKitty and join the conversation on social media @PBteen @HelloKitty with #mypbteen.

ABOUT SANRIO ®

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, and home to many beloved characters including Chococat®, My Melody®, Badtz-Maru®, Keroppi® and Gudetama. Sanrio was founded on the ‘small gift, big smile’ ® philosophy – that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Hello Kitty’s legendary breadth of products is available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter - @sanrio, @hello kitty.

ABOUT PBTEEN

PBteen, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, launched in 2003 and is the first home retailer to focus exclusively on the teenage market. Designed to fully furnish bedrooms, study and lounge spaces for tweens and teens, PBteen provides fresh, fashionable options to appeal to varying teenage tastes. Categories include: bedding, window treatments, rugs, lighting, gear, decorative accessories, storage and organization solutions, and furniture including beanbag chairs. PBdorm, launched in 2010, is an exclusive collection that offers dorm furniture and essentials. PBteen operates company-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Australia and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East and stores and ecommerce websites in Mexico, as well as an ecommerce site at www.pbteen.com that offers international shipping to customers worldwide. PBteen provides complimentary design services and monogramming services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614006257/en/

CONTACT: PBteen

Kelley Loeffler

Public Relations

kloeffler@wsgc.com

or

Orsi Public Relations

Dyann Hawkins

dyann@orsipr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DEPARTMENT STORES LUXURY HOME GOODS CHILDREN TEENS RETAIL OTHER RETAIL CONSUMER

SOURCE: PBteen

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/14/2018 05:10 PM/DISC: 06/14/2018 05:10 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614006257/en