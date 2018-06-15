TMAC Provides Exploration Update Highlights Include 261.4 g/t Au over 7.1 metres at Doris North BTD Extension

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX: TMR) (“ TMAC ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration results from the 2018 drilling campaigns at both Doris Mine and the Madrid North Deposit, on its 100% owned Hope Bay Project.

FIGURE 1: DORIS DEPOSIT LONGITUDINAL SECTION. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jason Neal, Chief Executive Officer of TMAC, stated, “We are pleased with the very positive and encouraging results of TMAC’s exploration drilling in Doris North below the dyke (“ Doris North BTD ”) and at Madrid North. Drilling on the Doris North BTD zones has demonstrated that the high grade, Doris North Hinge structure continues to the north, below the diabase dyke, and has the potential to add significant high margin gold ounces to the Doris Mineral Resources inventory. The Madrid North surface drilling program is focused on the Naartok West zone, and has confirmed the continuity of the thick, high grade core of the mineralized zone near surface, which will assist in the detailed planning of the Madrid North advanced exploration and bulk sampling program scheduled to commence in 2019.”

Doris Deposits

The Doris Trend is a north-south oriented structural trend developed within Archean-aged, mafic metavolcanic-dominant, host rocks. The Doris gold mineralization occurs within a fold structure, at the contact between two geochemically distinct mafic metavolcanic units, a high-titanium metabasalt and a high-magnesium metabasalt in either quartz vein or within shear breccia. The drill results reported are from the most northern known extent of the Doris Trend, below the diabase dyke, within the Doris North BTD East Limb and Doris North BTD Extension zones (Figure 1). The Doris North BTD zones are the extension of the Doris North zone, below a late, locally relatively flat-lying diabase dyke that bisects the known gold mineralization at Doris into upper and lower elevations. The Doris North BTD zones are subdivided into the Doris North BTD East Limb and Doris North BTD Extension, separated by the northwest-striking North Fault. The Doris North BTD East Limb is interpreted as the down-dip continuation of the Doris North East Limb mineralization, south of the offsetting North Fault and beneath the diabase dyke. The Doris North BTD Extension is interpreted as the down-dropped continuation of the Doris North “Hinge” structure on the north side of the North Fault, beneath the diabase dyke. The Doris North “Hinge” structure is the highest grade area within the known Doris mineralization, with individual assays as high as 5,777 g/t Au over 0.5 metres, within a 5.6 metre quartz vein intersection grading 523 g/t Au, in historical hole 10TDD741 (Figure 2). Underground sill development by TMAC through this area confirms the continuity of local, extremely high grade areas within the hinge structure, with quartz veins in three development rounds grading 77.7 g/t Au over 1.7 metres, 457.2 g/t Au over 2.6 metres and 63.8 g/t Au over 1.7 metres based on development face chip assays. Initial Mineral Resources below the dyke from the Doris North BTD zones were reported in the June 30, 2017 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources statement, consisting of 68,000 tonnes Indicated Resource grading 18.3 g/t Au, within the Doris North BTD East Limb. An additional 200,000 tonnes, grading 14.7 g/t Au of Inferred Resources are estimated within the Doris North BTD Extension.

Doris North BTD Exploration Drilling

The 2018 underground diamond drilling program commenced in late January with stope definition drilling on the Doris Connector zone to support production. In late March, exploration drilling commenced, and has focused on infill drilling within both the Doris North BTD East Limb and the southern portion of the Doris North BTD Extension. The Doris North BTD Extension drilling will continue through 2018, with the objective of upgrading and expanding on the current Inferred Resource, as the Doris North BTD exploration drive advances north and additional drilling platforms become available. Geochemical analysis and detailed modelling, confirm that the Doris North BTD Extension zone is hosted at the contact between high-titanium metabasalt and a high-magnesium metabasalt, within a structural fold, similar to the Doris North Hinge, above the diabase. Similar to the Doris North Hinge, the 2018 drilling results within the Doris North BTD Extension zone have intersected extremely high grade gold mineralization, Including the second highest individual assay result to date from the Hope Bay Project, in hole TM50148 which intersected 2,710 g/t Au over 0.7 metres. Highlights from the recent assays include drillhole TM50148 which intersected 261.4 g/t Au (18.5 g/t Au capped) over 7.1 metres, including 2,710 g/t Au (100 g/t Au capped) over 0.66 metres and drillhole TM50152, intersected 71.8 g/t Au over 1.4 metres and 1,255 g/t Au (100 g/t Au capped) over 1.5 metres. A summary of the assay results of the twenty-seven 2018 Doris North BTD drillholes received to date is provided in Table 1 and drillhole locations are illustrated in Figure 2. The Doris North BTD Extension is open to the north, where previous, widely spaced surface drilling has intersected significant mineralization. Drillhole TM00058 intersected 112.8 g/t Au over 1.5 metres, and drillhole TM00132 intersected 21.0 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. Drilling on the Doris North BTD Extension will continue through the second and third quarters of 2018.

TABLE 1: DORIS NORTH BTD EXPLORATION DIAMOND DRILLING INTERSECTIONS.

