Semtech’s LoRa Technology Is Leveraged by Kiwi Technology to Develop Smart Cities in Thailand

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announce that Kiwi Technology Inc., a provider of comprehensive solutions and services for the Internet of Things (IoT), is dedicated to implementing Semtech's LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology) to maximize energy resources and reduce operational costs in smart cities.

Kiwi Technology collaborated with Precise Digital Economy (PDE), Thailand’s largest electricity facilities group, to increase production for IoT-enabled devices. The project is one the first of its kind for Southeast Asia, and is aimed at developing a smart city network of LoRa-based sensors to better regulate public utilities including electricity. Kiwi Technology has also distributed LoRa-based solutions in China, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, and many other countries.

“The collaboration between Kiwi and Precise Digital Economy (PDE) will enable the LoRa-based network to be more widely used in the Asian market, while further upgrading the industrial level of smart utilities,” said Xinxin Li, chairman of Kiwi Technology. “Kiwi will also provide its hardware devices and complete IoT network solutions, including end-to-end applications, network routers, platforms, and a variety of applications, to create sustainable solutions.”

“Semtech’s LoRa Technology is becoming the technology of choice for building IoT applications as more cities look for IoT solutions to help reduce operational costs as well as provide better services for their communities,” said Vivek Mohan, Director of IoT of Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “With its long-range, low-power, low cost, and easy to deploy capabilities, LoRa Technology plays an important role in creating a smarter planet.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN™ specification have been deployed in over 45 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance™, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site and join the LoRa Community to access free training as well as an online industry catalog showcasing the products you need for building your ideal IoT application.

About Kiwi

Founded in 2002, Kiwi is a leading company that focuses on A/V streaming, networking and communications. Recently, Kiwi has cemented itself as an IoT leader in Asia, and is committed to solutions that are innovative, sustainable, and community-oriented. Kiwi Technology provides comprehensive solutions and services for the Internet of Things, including smart factories, smart agriculture, smart shopping malls, smart power systems, smart meter reading, smart asset supervision, smart parking, smart street lighting, smart waste management, smart buildings, and other industries. For more information, visit www.kiwi-tec.com/en/.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

