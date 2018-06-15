Publicity Club of New England Marks 50th Bell Ringer Awards with Gala Celebration

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--The Publicity Club of New England , the region’s leading communications trade organization, held its 50 th annual Bell Ringer Awards gala at The State Room last night. The milestone event celebrated the work of public relations and communications professionals from dozens of agencies, companies, and nonprofits from across New England.

Hosted by Josh Brogadir, sports and news reporter/anchor at WCVB Channel 5, the Bell Ringer Awards drew from hundreds of entries in more than 45 categories, from one-time executions to year-long campaigns.

For the second consecutive year, the Pub Club’s prestigious Platinum Super Bell Award for PR campaign of the year went to Wayfair, one of the world’s largest online destinations for home furnishings and décor. The company earned top honors for “Wayfair PR Attracts Top Talent to Join Wayfair’s House of Tech,” a campaign that established the firm as a technology innovator and attractive employment destination, gaining prominent share of voice in AR/VR vs. relevant competitors.

Other Platinum Super Bell finalists included 360PR+ ’s campaign for Tommee Tippee’s “Scary Pump Rooms Campaign”; Mower and Mass Robotics for “Creating the Hub of Robotics”; SHIFT Communications for Everquote’s “The Road to End Distracted Driving”; and InkHouse and Quell for “Moving Beyond Opioids: How Technological Innovations Can Impact Chronic Pain.”

The evening’s top winners were 360 PR+ with 14 Bells. Duffy & Shanley (nine Bells), March Communications (eight Bells), SHIFT Communications (seven Bells), and Cone Communications and Hollywood Agency (six Bells each) also earned acclaim from Bell Ringer judges. A full list of all winners is available at the Publicity Club’s website.

The Publicity Club also recognized Dr. Robert Brown, professor of communications at Salem State University, with the 2018 John J. Molloy Crystal Bell Lifetime Achievement Award for his significant contributions to the communications industry. The industry veteran and champion of PR education has been an enduring presence in the New England public relations community and his scholarship and leadership in PR have led to lasting contributions to the industry.

“It is a distinct privilege to receive this honor and join my fellow Crystal Bell recipients with whom I have collaborated for so many years,” said Brown. “I salute the many people who’ve helped me throughout my career and the people I’ve had the pleasure to teach in the classrooms of public higher education, engage with at professional conferences, and interact with at industry events. I’m inspired by the excellence we’ve celebrated here tonight, and I look forward to helping our industry continue to redefine public relations in this exciting era for communications professionals.”

At the gala, the Pub Club also presented two professional awards. Meghan Orencole from Agency 451 was the recipient of the 2018 Striker Award that recognizes the practitioner who demonstrates an early passion for public relations, a dedication to his/her career, and a superior work ethic. Julie Staadecker from SHIFT Communications received the 2018 Ringer Award that recognizes a midlevel public relations or communications practitioner who has excelled in the industry and is acknowledged by colleagues and clients as a model practitioner.

Brogadir, the Bell Ringer Awards host, selected the Massachusetts chapter of the ALS Foundation as the recipient of this year’s attendee donations. The Club presented a check for more than $2,300 to chapter representative Ashley Corbin. The Publicity Club of New England also thanks its 2018 Bell Ringer Awards sponsors: Lunchpail Productions, Pretty Instant, Meltwater, Business Wire, Source4, Reportable, Boston University College of Communication, D.S. Simon Media, JTC Printing, Matter, Talkwalker, Ripple Street, and ShareableMetrics.

About the Publicity Club of New England Founded in 1948, The Publicity Club of New England strives to promote and encourage involvement in the communications industry and specifically the professions of public relations, promotions, and marketing. Get additional information about monthly Publicity Club programs, social and networking events, the “Bell Ringer” blog, and the Bell Ringer Awards Ceremony at www.pubclub.org. Follow us on Twitter @ PubClubofNE ( #pcne ).

About the Bell Ringer Awards The Bell Ringer Awards recognize public relations and communications work that demonstrates excellence in creative planning and professional education and exhibits a high degree of success in reaching predetermined objectives. Open to all New England practitioners, the program, now in its 50 th year, symbolizes one of the greatest tributes in any field of endeavor – the recognition of superior performance by one’s peers.

