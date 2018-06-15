SPI Group Agrees to Acquire Remaining Stake in Louisiana Spirits, Achieving Complete Ownership of Producer of Bayou® Rum

LUXEMBOURG & LACASSINE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--SPI Group, one of the world’s most dynamic wine and spirits organizations, announced today complete acquisition of Louisiana Spirits, LLC, and its award-winning range of Bayou ® Rums. Beginning in June 2016, SPI Group owned a majority stake with 72.5% and its Stoli ® Group (USA), LLC subsidiary subsequently became the exclusive distributor of the family of American-made rums.

SPI Group today announced achieving complete ownership of Louisiana Spirits, the producer of the award-winning, handcrafted Bayou Rum range.

Bayou Rum is a handcrafted, copper pot-distilled rum made from a unique blend of molasses and raw sugar, sourced from Louisiana sugarcane that is harvested just southeast of the Lacassine, LA distillery, the largest private rum distillery in America. Master Distiller, Jeff Murphy, and Master Blender, Reiniel Vicente Diaz, a second-generation rum maker, have managed the process from start to finish since its inception in 2011. The Bayou rum range includes Select, Spiced, Silver, and Satsuma rum liqueur. After being named “Best Large-Scale Visitor Center” in Drinks International’s 2017 Distillery Experience Challenge, the Bayou Rum distillery broke ground last summer on an expansion, adding a barrel library, an event space and an outdoor entertainment venue, valued at more than $6 million.

“We thank Skip Cortese and Trey and Tim Litel, the founders of Louisiana Spirits and Bayou Rum, for creating a spirit with such a fantastic heritage and high-quality taste, and we are committed to the Louisiana roots that they established seven years ago,” said Hugues Pietrini, global president and CEO of Stoli Group. “Bayou Rum is a premium range that is primed for significant distribution growth in the U.S. and globally. This acquisition will allow our team to take this brand to the next level, working with the distillery team on new ranges, increasing volumes and becoming a true player in the rum category.”

About Bayou ® Rum

Bayou ® Rum is handcrafted at its Lacassine distillery, using raw sugar from Louisiana sugarcane and the finest molasses to produce its signature sugarhouse recipe. The Bayou Rum family consists of four expressions – Bayou Silver, Bayou Spiced, Bayou Select aged rum, and Bayou Satsuma Rum Liqueur – that have been recognized more than a combined 100 times in tasting competitions.

About S.P.I. Group, S.a.r.l.

SPI Group is an independent company with a talented multinational team, headquartered in Luxembourg, and with production facilities in the USA, Latvia, Mexico, Argentina, and Spain. The group is committed to a mission of building a respected portfolio of select premium drinks brands, which it achieves by controlling and perfecting every stage of the process, from the cultivation through the distribution.

About Stoli ® Group USA

Stoli ® Group USA is a U.S. importer and marketer of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2013, Stoli Group USA is a subsidiary of SPI Group based out of Luxembourg, one of the world's most dynamic wine and spirits organizations.

