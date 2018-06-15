|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|43
|20
|.683
|1
|Boston
|47
|22
|.681
|—
|Tampa Bay
|32
|35
|.478
|14
|Toronto
|30
|38
|.441
|16½
|Baltimore
|19
|48
|.284
|27
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|35
|31
|.530
|—
|Detroit
|33
|37
|.471
|4
|Minnesota
|29
|36
|.446
|5½
|Chicago
|24
|42
|.364
|11
|Kansas City
|22
|46
|.324
|14
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|44
|24
|.647
|—
|Houston
|44
|25
|.638
|½
|Los Angeles
|37
|32
|.536
|7½
|Oakland
|34
|34
|.500
|10
|Texas
|27
|43
|.386
|18
___
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0
Boston 5, Baltimore 1
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 6
Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Detroit 5, Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 2
Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 0
Houston 13, Oakland 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Texas 2, 11 innings
|Thursday's Games
Detroit 3, Minnesota 1
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Miami (Urena 1-8) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 6-2) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-5), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 1-4) at Cleveland (Kluber 10-2), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Bettis 4-1) at Texas (Mendez 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Fiers 5-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Morton 7-1) at Kansas City (Junis 5-6), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 5-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-1), 9:35 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 8-3) at Seattle (Paxton 6-1), 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.