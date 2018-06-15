Vivint Smart Home Chief Engineering Officer JT Hwang Named a CXO of the Year by Utah Business

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--Vivint Smart Home, a leading smart home company in North America, today announced that Chief Engineering Officer JT Hwang is one of Utah Business magazine’s CXO of the Year honorees. Since joining the company in 2008, Hwang has played a pivotal role in building the company’s cloud-based smart home platform, creating a foundation for growth and assembling a diverse team of innovators.

Vivint Smart Home Chief Engineering Officer JT Hwang named one of Utah Business magazine's CXO of the Year honorees. (Photo: Business Wire)

The CXO of the Year awards recognize senior executives for outstanding performance in their roles. The selected executives demonstrate the importance of providing strong financial leadership, visionary innovation and social responsibility to Utah businesses.

“In addition to his brilliant technical mind and architectural genius, JT brings a level of business savvy that is rare among technologists,” said Matt Eyring, chief strategy and innovation officer at Vivint Smart Home. “He’s a well-rounded executive who understand all aspects of the business. He’s also an exceptional leader and brings out the best in people.”

Hwang oversees all engineering efforts at Vivint Smart Home, including the backend cloud infrastructure that supports more than a million smart home customers and processes nearly a billion events per day. A versatile leader, Hwang previously served as chief information officer, where he led the creation of a fully integrated and automated IT infrastructure. In 2012, he helped found the Vivint Innovation Center and led the development of the company’s smart home platform.

Utah Business recognized Hwang and the 2018 honorees at an awards ceremony at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. He is also featured in the magazine’s June issue.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than one million customers. J.D. Power rated Vivint Smart Home “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Security Systems.” For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

