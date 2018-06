Libema Open Results

Thursday At Autotron Rosmalen Den Bosch, Netherlands Purse: ATP, $721,000 (WT250); WTA, $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Men Second Round

Richard Gasquet (2), France, def. Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Adrian Mannarino (1), France, 6-4, 6-4.

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Alex Bolt, Australia, 6-4, 7-5.

Women Second Round

Alison Riske, United States, def. Fanny Stollar, Hungary, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Doubles Men Quarterfinals

Dijiv Sharan, India, and Artem Sitak (4), New Zealand, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Gilles Muller, Luxembourg, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Women Quarterfinals

Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, and Anna Smith (4), Britain, def. Jessica Moore and Ellen Perez, Australia, 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.

Lesley Kerkhove, Netherlands, and Lidziya Marozava (3), Belarus, def. Rika Fujiwara, Japan, and Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-2.