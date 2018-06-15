  1. Home
  2. World

Lopetegui: Spain firing 'saddest day' since mother's death

By  Associated Press
2018/06/15 02:01

Newly appointed Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui arrives at a press conference in Madrid, Thursday, June 14, 2018. Lopetegui was the Spanish National

FILE - In this June 9, 2018 file photo, Spain's national soccer team coach Julen Lopetegui shouts during a friendly soccer match between Spain and Tun

President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, speaks during the presentation of newly appointed Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui at a press conference

MADRID (AP) — Julen Lopetegui says being fired as Spain coach two days before its opening match at the World Cup was "possibly since the death of my mother the saddest day of my life."

Lopetegui made the remarks at his presentation as Real Madrid coach on Thursday.

Lopetegui was fired by Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales on Wednesday — a day after Madrid made the unexpected announcement that Lopetegui had agreed to leave the national team for European champion Madrid after the World Cup in Russia.

Rubiales said Madrid and Lopetegui kept him in the dark until five minutes before the club made the deal public.

Lopetegui says he will watch Spain's opener against Portugal on Friday and "cheer just like any other Spaniard."