8th Annual Credit Score Survey to be Released

At a press teleconference at 12:00 noon Eastern on Monday, June 18, the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) and VantageScore Solutions will release the results of their eighth annual survey on consumer understanding of credit scores. The survey examines credit score knowledge of those who have obtained their scores and those who have not. In addition, the results identify significant changes in consumer understanding of credit scoring. These results are critically important given the extraordinary impact credit scores have on the financial lives of consumers.

At the press tele-conference, CFA and VantageScore Solutions will release the latest consumer credit survey results and other key information regarding credit scores:

Which consumers actually check and know their credit scores. What consumers understand, and don’t understand, about credit scores. Changes in percentage of Americans getting credit scores and reports. The best way consumers can raise their credit scores. An on-line Credit Score Quiz ( www.creditscorequiz.org ) designed to educate consumers about credit scores.

NO INFORMATION WILL BE RELEASED BEFORE THE TELECONFERENCE Release available after 11:30 a.m. EDT June 18 th @ www.consumerfed.org

is an association of more than 250 nonprofit consumer organizations that was established in 1968 to advance the consumer interest through research, advocacy, and education.

, initially developed by America’s three national credit reporting companies (CRCs) – Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion – is the independently managed company behind the VantageScore credit scoring model.

