DisplayLink Showcases Game Changing ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) Phone and WiGig Dock for Big Screen Gaming at E3 2018

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--DisplayLink, the leading provider of USB graphics and Wireless VR technology will demonstrate the new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) Phone at the E3 Expo 2018, West Hall, booth 5612. Designed specifically for high performance mobile gamers, the ROG Phone connects wirelessly to big screen displays via the new ASUS WiGig Dock featuring award-winning DisplayLink graphics technology to provide an ultra-low latency experience ideal for group viewing.

Together with the ASUS Gamevice controller, which morphs the ROG Phone into a portable console with a full inventory of physical gaming controls, visitors to the DisplayLink booth can experience revolutionary mobile gaming while spectators enjoy all the action as it is transmitted instantly and wirelessly to a big screen TV.

“With the ROG Phone we’ve designed a pure gaming device that takes mobile gaming to the next level, with each and every component optimized for responsive performance,” said Brian Tang, Senior Director, Smartphone Product Management at Republic of Gamers. “Gameplay sharing is an increasingly integral part of gaming and partnering with DisplayLink enabled a low-latency solution to ensure best-in-class performance for gaming enthusiasts.”

“E3 showcases the very latest in gaming so its the ideal event to show the world’s fastest mobile phone, designed specifically for gaming,” said John Cummins, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing at DisplayLink. “Combining a phone and wirelesss dock with DisplayLink’s industry-leading graphics technology and a whole host of innovative expansion accessories results in uniquely powerful gaming package that delivers unrivalled performance, breathtaking visuals and a totally new gaming experience.”

Visit DisplayLink during the E3 Expo 2018 from June 12-14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall, booth 5612.

About DisplayLink® – Plug and Display Solutions

DisplayLink ® ( www.displaylink.com) develops hardware and software solutions to enable easy connectivity between monitors, virtual reality HMDs and computing devices over standard interfaces such as USB, Ethernet, and wireless networks. DisplayLink’s enterprise technology increases productivity and ease-of-use in the multi-display workspace and is deployed to millions of users through globally branded PC products. DisplayLink’s XR solution enables a fully immersive, cable-free experience for virtual reality users. Follow DisplayLink on YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

