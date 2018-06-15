  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/15 01:54
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 2 .778
Washington 6 4 .600
Atlanta 5 4 .556 2
New York 3 5 .375
Chicago 3 6 .333 4
Indiana 0 9 .000 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 8 3 .727
Los Angeles 6 2 .750 ½
Seattle 7 3 .700 ½
Dallas 4 4 .500
Minnesota 3 6 .333 4
Las Vegas 3 7 .300

___

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas 78, New York 63

Washington 95, Connecticut 91

Thursday's Games

Atlanta 72, Indiana 67

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.<