BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Atlanta
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Washington
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|New York
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Chicago
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|Indiana
|0
|10
|.000
|7½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|.750
|½
|Seattle
|7
|3
|.700
|½
|Dallas
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Minnesota
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|Las Vegas
|3
|7
|.300
|4½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Las Vegas 78, New York 63
Washington 95, Connecticut 91
|Thursday's Games
Atlanta 72, Indiana 67
|Friday's Games
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.<