Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:
All times are Eastern.
MONDAY, June 18
WASHINGTON — National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for June, 10 a.m.
TUESDAY, June 19
WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases housing starts for May, 8:30 a.m.
FedEx Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.
WEDNESDAY, June 20
WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases current account trade deficit for the first quarter, 8:30 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for May, 10 a.m.
THURSDAY, June 21
WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.