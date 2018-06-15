Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, June 18

WASHINGTON — National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for June, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, June 19

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases housing starts for May, 8:30 a.m.

FedEx Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

WEDNESDAY, June 20

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases current account trade deficit for the first quarter, 8:30 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for May, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, June 21

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.