x2VOL from intelliVOL Wins 2018 CODiE Awards for Best Social-Emotional Development Solution for K-12 Education

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--For the second year in a row, the SIIA (Software Innovation and Industry Association) has picked x2VOL as the Best Social-Emotional Development Solution in the SIIA CODiE Awards. x2VOL is a digital system for scheduling, tracking, and reporting student service learning hours in schools. It is the only system that produces the Official Service Transcript™, which is a verified record of hours worked, and it is the most widely used system in U.S. high schools and middle schools. Click to Tweet.

“We are honored to win the CODiE for Best Social-Emotional Development Solution for a second time,” said Michele Pitman, CEO and founder of intelliVOL. “In 2018, we added individual membership, called x2VOL+, so that students anywhere could benefit from x2VOL’s tracking and reporting features. We have also added the Official Service Transcript which has the potential to make community service an objective, verifiable measure playing a significant role in college admissions.”

Developing and assessing students’ social-emotional skills is a growing area of interest in U.S. schools as education leaders seek to educate the whole child and teach more than core curriculum requirements. Community service is one way to develop empathy, help students find potential career interests, and build a stronger connection with their community. Busy school administrators, however, may not encourage or require community service because of how difficult and time consuming it is to manage these programs. x2VOL not only makes it easier for schools and students to manage the process of student service but it also brings added social-emotional benefits because x2VOL requires students to reflect on their service. Through reflections, they make a more meaningful connection to the world around them.

x2VOL has tracked and approved over 21 million student service hours. Learn more about x2VOL and schools that facilitate service learning and community service at x2VOL.com.

About intelliVOL

x2VOL by intelliVOL is an award-winning tracking and reporting platform for student service hours used by private and public schools and districts nationwide to customize service goals, centralize service hours, and provide diverse service opportunities. x2VOL provides students with an online and mobile way to track and report service hours specific to the goals of their school while engaging them with local non-profits. Service records are authenticated and verified for each student and can be attached to their college applications, scholarship applications, or resumes. x2VOL is the most widely used service tracking and reporting platform in K-12 education with over 21 million approved service hours. x2VOL+ is for individuals to track and report their service hours. Learn more at x2VOL.com or email info@intelliVOL.com.

