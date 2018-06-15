ADDING MULTIMEDIA Henkel Opens #AcademyofHair at its Beauty Care Hair Professional HQ

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--Glitz and glamour met cutting-edge hair technology and innovation today as Henkel welcomed an audience of professional stylists, hair professionals, influencers, elected officials, and guests to its new #AcademyofHair, located within its Beauty Care Hair Professional headquarters in Culver City, CA.

The world-class multi-branded learning center, the first of its kind in North America, will be open to licensed stylists and haircare professionals, showcasing Henkel’s North American professional haircare brands, including Alterna haircare ®, Joico ®, Kenra Professional ®, #mydentity ®, PRAVANA ®, Schwarzkopf Professional ®, and Sexy Hair ®. The facility features several unique, rentable spaces to give users a variety of options, including a full-service test salon and color bar, as well as a digital trend lab designed to set the stage for photo/video shoots or live broadcasts of demonstrations or trainings on social media or television. This state-of-the-art learning center provides Henkel the unique opportunity to share its industry-leading products and innovations with stylists who, through their experience at the Academy, naturally become ambassadors for the brands worldwide.

“We are proud to officially open the #AcademyofHair - - a one of a kind multi-branded and fully digital space, combined with our world-class brand portfolio and integrated in to our North American Headquarters,” said Stefan Mund, Regional Head of Henkel Beauty Care Hair Professional North America. “Our new #AcademyofHair embodies Henkel’s commitment to innovation, offering a state-of-the-art space for stylists -- a place where they can learn the latest techniques and use the newest products to help perfect their craft. We are excited to introduce the #AcademyofHair as a trusted and essential resource to the stylist/hair professional community,” said Mund.

Henkel’s growing Beauty Care Hair Professional portfolio has expanded significantly over the past several years through a series of strategic acquisitions, reflecting Henkel’s deep commitment to strong growth in the North American market. The Schwarzkopf family of brands has been part of Henkel’s Beauty Care Hair Professional portfolio since 1995. Henkel purchased Sexy Hair, Kenra and Alterna in 2014, and acquired PRAVANA from Mexico City-based Nattura Laboratories in 2017. The businesses operated in their respective locations in Culver City, Calif., Chatsworth, Calif., Indianapolis, Ind., and New York, N.Y., prior to the initial integration of all these brands under one roof in Culver City spanning from late 2017 into early 2018. Most recently, in December 2017, Henkel finalized their acquisition of Zotos Professional ®, which includes Joico.

For booking information, questions, or to learn more about Henkel’s #AcademyofHair, email AcademyofHair@henkel.com.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel operates across its three business units – Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care – in North America. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf ® hair care, Dial ® soaps, Right Guard ® antiperspirants, professional hair care brand Sexy Hair ®, Persil ®, Purex ® and all ® laundry detergents, Snuggle ® fabric softeners as well as Loctite ®, Technomelt ® and Bonderite ® adhesives. North America is an important region for Henkel: With sales of around 5.8 billion US dollars (5.2 billion euros) in 2017, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company’s global sales. Henkel employs more than 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2017, Henkel reported sales of 22.6 billion US dollars (20 billion euros) and adjusted operating profit of around 3.9 billion US dollars (3.5 billion euros). Combined sales of the respective top brands of the three business units – Loctite, Schwarzkopf and Persil – amounted to 7.2 billion US dollars (6.4 billion euros). Henkel employs more than 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

