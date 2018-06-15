Bill Nagel Named Publisher of the San Francisco Chronicle

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--Hearst Newspapers today named Bill Nagel publisher of the San Francisco Chronicle, replacing Jeff Johnson who was named president of Hearst Newspapers in February. The announcement was made by Hearst President and CEO Steven R. Swartz and Johnson.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614005893/en/

Bill Nagel, publisher of the San Francisco Chronicle (Photo: Business Wire)

With more than 4,000 employees across the nation, Hearst Newspapers publishes 24 dailies and 64 weeklies, including the San Francisco Chronicle, Houston Chronicle, The New Haven Register and Albany Times Union. It also operates digital marketing services and directories businesses under the LocalEdge brand.

The San Francisco Chronicle is the largest newspaper in Northern California and the second largest on the West Coast. Acquired by Hearst in 2000, the San Francisco Chronicle was founded in 1865 by Charles and Michael de Young and has been awarded six Pulitzer Prizes for journalistic excellence.

“Bill has successfully managed large businesses at both Cox and the Los Angeles Times,” Johnson said. “He brings great experience, especially in the areas of audience engagement and consumer revenue, and he will be a terrific leader for our outstanding team in San Francisco.”

Nagel joins Hearst from Cox Media Group, where he most recently served as vice president, shared audience, and led a shared services business for four markets. He joined Cox in 2016 from Tribune Publishing, where he served as executive vice president, marketing and business services beginning in 2013. From 2009 to 2013, Nagel was executive vice president, business services at the Los Angeles Times, having previously worked as senior vice president/business channels for the San Diego Union-Tribune beginning in June 2008.

“I am excited to return to California to join the award-winning team at the San Francisco Chronicle,” Nagel said. “Hearst is committed to all of its brands in their many expressions and my mission is to ensure that the Bay Area is served by this exceptional newspaper on every platform.”

About Hearst

Hearst is one of the nation's largest diversified media, information and services companies with more than 360 businesses. Its major interests include ownership in cable television networks such as A&E, HISTORY, Lifetime and ESPN; global ratings agency Fitch Group; Hearst Health, a group of medical information and services businesses; 31 television stations such as WCVB-TV in Boston and KCRA-TV in Sacramento, California, which reach a combined 19 percent of U.S. viewers; newspapers such as the San Francisco Chronicle, Houston Chronicle and Albany Times Union, nearly 300 magazines around the world including Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper's BAZAAR and Car and Driver; digital services businesses such as iCrossing and KUBRA; and investments in emerging digital and video companies such as Complex Networks, AwesomenessTV, BuzzFeed and Vice. Follow us on Twitter @HearstLive and @Hearst.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614005893/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Hearst

Paul Luthringer, 212-649-2540

paul@hearst.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNICATIONS PUBLISHING

SOURCE: Hearst

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/14/2018 12:36 PM/DISC: 06/14/2018 12:36 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614005893/en