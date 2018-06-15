Global Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market 2018-2022 to Accelerate at 14% CAGR | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--The global fractional flow reserve devices market is expected to register a CAGR of close to 14% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the increasing prevalence of CADs. The prevalence of CVDs such as stable angina, unstable angina, MI, and sudden cardiac deaths is increasing globally. By 2022, CVDs are expected to cause approximately 19 million deaths worldwide. In 2013, there were nearly 1.9 million deaths resulting from CVDs in the EU-28. In countries such as the US, nearly 630,000 people die of heart diseases every year.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing number of product approvals as one of the key emerging trends in the global fractional flow reserve (FFR) devices market:

Global fractional flow reserve devices market: Increasing number of product approvals

Until 2014, the global fractional flow reserve devices market consisted of only two major companies. In the past few years, many players have received regulatory approval for their FFR products. Companies such as ACIST Medical Systems launched the ACIST RXi Mini System. The ACIST RXi Mini System allows clinicians to use their choice of 0.014-inch guidewire throughout the FFR procedure while making it easier to access challenging anatomies, maintain wire position and pressure-measurement drift, and obtain post-intervention FFR measurements.

“Many players in the market are increasingly focusing on their R&D efforts on developing FFR products. Such product launches and increased R&D efforts are increasing the adoption of FFR procedures, which, in turn, is driving the market growth,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices.

Global fractional flow reserve devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global fractional flow reserve devices market into the following products (FFR guidewires and FFR monitoring systems), applications (multi-vessel CAD and single-vessel CAD), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The FFR guidewires segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 66% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global fractional flow reserve devices market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 52%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by nearly 2% during 2018-2022.

