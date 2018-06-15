Lighting Science Partners with Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

WEST WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--Lighting Science ®, the global pioneer in biological LED lighting solutions, announces a partnership with Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, the premier health and wellness hotel group. The two brands share a scientific and holistic approach to wellness, and through this collaboration will offer Six Senses’ guests a better night’s sleep and a more mindful travel experience.

As part of their integrated wellness philosophy, Six Senses worked with renowned industry experts to develop Sleep with Six Senses, a property-wide initiative that promotes better sleep. In addition to selecting specialty bedding and mattresses, the group selected Lighting Science GoodNight ® LED light bulbs for use in resort accommodations as well as in its spas. Six Senses Zil Pasyon in Seychelles, Six Senses Kaplankaya in Turkey, and Six Senses Fiji are the first resorts to install GoodNight ® light bulbs into the bedside lamps of guest accommodations. Additional properties where Lighting Science products will soon be featured include Six Senses Krabey Island in Cambodia, Six Senses New York City in the United States and Six Senses Yao Noi in Thailand. When used in the evenings, the GoodNight ® light supports a natural circadian rhythm and restful sleep at night.

“This was a natural partnership given our aligned brand values and corporate ethos,” said Lighting Science President Khim Lee. “Both companies seek to create a positive and lasting impact on people’s health. Science reveals the negative impact that conventional light sources can have on sleep patterns and our GoodNight ® LED light bulbs can have a huge impact on well-being and sleep.”

Six Senses uses a trained team of sleep ambassadors to guide guests who opt into the Sleep With Six Senses upgrade . When guests arrive to their rooms after dinner, turndown service includes several special touches, including illuminating Lighting Science GoodNight ® lamps, to ease guests into a peaceful night's sleep. Located right next to the bed, the lamps are installed on a dimmer switch to enable the guests to choose the setting they prefer - bright for reading or dimmed down for ambiance.

“Our guests have responded very positively to the GoodNight ® light bulbs,” said Six Senses Chief Executive Officer Neil Jacobs. “The circadian lights enhance everyone’s sleep experience by providing more natural lighting to ease guests into new time zones. Lighting Science is leading the way by offering the highest quality lighting available on the market today. We look forward to introducing the bulbs into all of our properties and partnering with them on new initiatives as well.”

Due to their effectiveness and popularity with resort guests, GoodNight ® bulbs are now available for purchase in select Six Senses boutiques. Guests can continue to experience the best possible sleep by using the bulbs in their own bedrooms after they return home. Beyond the GoodNight ® bulbs, Lighting Science has a portfolio of circadian lighting products for both consumer and commercial applications.

