Office Stationery, Supplies, and Services B2B Market in the GCC | Growing Online Sales to Boost Growth | Technavio

The growing online sales of office stationery and supplies is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . The significant growth in online sales is attributable to the adoption of multi-channel business model by prominent vendors across the world. Market players such as Office Depot not only market and sell their products through physical stores but also promote products through their online portals. Expanding internet connectivity, rising number of mobile internet devices and growing awareness among consumers have fueled the growth of online sales.

In this report, according to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the office stationery, supplies, and services B2B market in the GCC is product innovation in terms of technology integration:

Office stationery, supplies, and services B2B market in the GCC: Product innovation in terms of technology integration

The key growth drivers for the market in GCC include a significant rise in new business industries or new start-ups, growing office spaces, and commercial real estate, and an increase in the rate of employment. Product innovation is happening in packaging and the varied range of office stationery, supplies, and services. Key vendors in the market are integrating new technologies so that they can meet the requirements of end-customers and create added value for them. Manufacturers are also focusing on how they can make products more environment-friendly.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Office supply products that have transformed as a result of product innovation include permanent markers, index dividers, toner cartridges, price tags, name badges, color coding labels and others.”

Office stationery, supplies, and services B2B market in the GCC: Market segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments office stationery, supplies, and services B2B market in the GCC by product include paper-based products, office services, storage and equipment, writing and marking instruments, presentation materials. It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The paper-based products segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, with more than 57% of the market share. This segment is expected to witness the maximum growth over the forecast period, followed by the office services segment.

