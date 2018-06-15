Global Mining Waste Management Market 2018-2022 | Evolution of Waste Management Techniques is an Emerging Trend | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--The latest market research report by on the global mining waste management market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614005864/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global mining waste management market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the is expected to grow to nearly 87 billion tons by 2022. The increasing demand for metals and minerals is a major factor driving the market’s growth. The consumption of metals and minerals has risen due to the increase in global population. Markets for mineral commodities are likely to expand, as new applications for minerals and metals are found. For example, strontium was not used much until the 1960s, when the metal found its use as a cost-effective means to prevent radiation from escaping from color television picture tubes. This leads to wide-ranging exploration and production of strontium from deposits.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the evolution of waste management techniques to suit low-grade ores as one of the key emerging trends in the global mining waste management market:

Global mining waste management market: Evolution of waste management techniques to suit low-grade ores

The volume of waste generated at mining sites is driving the global mining waste management market. The amount of waste generated at a mine site is directly proportional to the quality of ore grades. The shift of mining operations toward low-grade ores is a striking trend that has surfaced in the recent past.

Over the last decade, the evolution of mining procedures indicates that ore grades of the majority of mineral commodities are on a decline. Low-grade ores have a low proportion of extractable minerals and metals to waste rock, which results in high energy and water consumption and generates large quantities of waste during the production process.

“The use of advanced water recycling technologies can decrease water use and wastewater discharge. The high requirement of advanced and energy-efficient technologies to reduce operation cost of waste treatment is expected to drive the adoption of membrane separation, sulfide treatment, and metal recovery systems. Over the forecast period, underground mine sealing technologies are projected to develop and promote acid mine drainage treatment in closed underground mining facilities. Thus, the need for technological and process advances will fuel the growth of the global mining waste management market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on oil and gas.

Global mining waste management market segmentation

This market research report segments the global mining waste management market into the following products (waste rock and tailing) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The waste rock segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 78% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing product is tailing, which will account for nearly 23% of the total market share by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global mining waste management market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 38%. By 2022, APAC is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614005864/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY OIL/GAS NATURAL RESOURCES MINING/MINERALS

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/14/2018 12:14 PM/DISC: 06/14/2018 12:16 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614005864/en