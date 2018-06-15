Global Water Softener Market 2018-2022| Key Findings and Forecasts| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--The global water softener market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% over the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing consumer awareness about water softening systems. The use of water softeners helps to reduce the consumption of water as soft water reduces the need for detergents by more than 50%, owing to the absence of minerals that interact with cleaning products. Similarly, the use of soft water reduces the itching and scratching associated with the use of hard water for bathing and cleansing. Soft water also prolongs the life of appliances such as water heaters, dishwashers, and washing machines.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of recent technological advances to improve the efficiency of water, salt, and regeneration as one of the key emerging trends in the global water softener market:

Global water softener market: Emergence of recent technological advances to improve the efficiency of water, salt, and regeneration

Growing environmental concerns are encouraging customers, manufacturers, and governments to look for environmentally friendly and sustainable products. To cater to this demand manufacturers are developing technologically advanced water softening systems which help to reduce water wastage. These systems help to improve the efficiency of water and salt. These systems help to reduce the sodium and chloride content in water to increase the efficiency of water in all its uses.

“Some manufacturers have introduced regeneration-efficient water softening systems by using demand-initiated regeneration. This ensures a reduction in the frequency of product regeneration as well as a reduction in the sodium and chloride contribution from water softeners,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global water softener market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global water softener market by end-user (residential and commercial), by product (salt-based and salt-free), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Americas held the highest share of the global water softener market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 38%, followed by EMEA and APAC, respectively. The market share of APAC is expected to witness the maximum increase during the forecast period, while the other two regions are expected to see a decline in their market share over the forecast period.

