Voyage With Velodyne

SAN JOSÉ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--Voyage, a leading autonomous vehicle startup, has cemented their relationship with Velodyne LiDAR, launching an all-Velodyne, autonomous-driving system. This new offering, which features the new VLS-128 sensor mounted on Chrysler Pacifica vehicles, will be deployed as a fleet of autonomous cars for communities across the USA.

Another happy client alights from one of the many autonomous vehicles in the fleet. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Velodyne is energized by Voyage’s compelling mission to help communities in North America by putting people first. We are pleased to support their advanced autonomous vehicle program with our newest product, the VLS-128. The public and their safety deserve nothing less: a product with lessons learned from millions of miles and 10 years of LiDAR development. The VLS-128 provides the range, resolution and accuracy required by the most advanced vehicle programs in the world. We can’t wait to see where Voyage takes our VLS-128,” says Cesar Alejandro Montero, Marketing Director at Velodyne LiDAR.

Voyage has designed a complete ‘sense-surround’ configuration for 360-degree monitoring using the Velodyne LiDARs. They have streamlined the vehicle procurement procedure, retro-fitted the vehicles with sensors and is introducing them into various communities.

“An autonomous vehicle should provide a safe and smooth ride each and every time. The combination of Voyage’s autonomous technology and the Velodyne VLS-128 LiDAR enables our autonomous vehicles to sense the world at incredible resolution and range, ensuring an amazing passenger experience for our riders,” says Oliver Cameron, CEO of Voyage.

Voyage is also collaborating with Enterprise Fleet Management, an affiliate of Enterprise Holdings Inc., the world’s largest car rental company as measured by revenue and fleet size. Voyage will modify a fleet of Chrysler Pacifica vehicles leased from Enterprise to become autonomous taxis.

“We are excited to provide vehicles to support the expansion of Voyage’s operations. Like Enterprise, Voyage understands that world-class fleet management is fundamental to the long-term success of autonomous fleets. Our partnership ensures that the Voyage team is able to focus on what they do best – developing autonomous technology and providing transportation services to community residents – without having to worry about acquiring and maintaining those vehicles,” says Brice Adamson of Enterprise Fleet Management.

Voyage’s mission is all about the journey, and making each one better than the last. Driver, passenger and pedestrian safety are equally important to each of the companies involved here. Velodyne, Voyage and Enterprise are actively working to create safer, more comfortable and more affordable automotive options—powered by breakthrough autonomous driving technology.

About Voyage

Voyage's mission is to serve communities with autonomous vehicles. Voyage aims to power a whole host of services critical to everyday life with their fleets and technology. Voyage's first deployment is within a 160,000 resident retirement community in Florida. Every day, they are serving those who have the most need for mobility solutions. For more information, visit http://voyage.auto.

About Enterprise Fleet Management

Enterprise Fleet Management supplies most makes and models of cars, light- and medium-duty trucks and service vehicles across North America. It also operates a network of more than 50 fully staffed offices, which manages a fleet of more than 470,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. The business provides full-service management for companies, government agencies and organizations operating medium-sized fleets of 20 or more vehicles, as well as those seeking an alternative to employee reimbursement programs. Enterprise Fleet Management and its affiliate, Enterprise Holdings, together offer a total transportation solution. Combined, these businesses, which include car rental and car sharing services, truck rental, corporate fleet management and retail car sales, accounted for $22.3 billion in revenue and operated nearly 1.9 million vehicles throughout the world in fiscal year 2017.

For more information, https://www.efleets.com.

About Velodyne LiDAR

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Velodyne is a technology company known worldwide for its real-time 3D LiDAR computing and software platforms. Velodyne LiDAR Inc. emerged in 2005 as the unmatched market leader of real-time 3D vision systems used in a variety of commercial applications including autonomous vehicles, vehicle safety systems, mobile mapping, aerial mapping, and security. Its products range from the high-performance, surround view Ultra-Puck™ VLP-32, classic HDL-32/64, cost-effective VLP-16, the newly released VLS-128, to the upcoming, hidden Velarray™. Velodyne’s rich suite of perception software and algorithms are the key enablers of its perception systems. Velodyne supports customers from offices in San Jose, Detroit, Frankfurt, and Beijing.

For more information, visit http://www.velodynelidar.com.

