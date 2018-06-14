EarthX2018 Celebrates Growth, Collaboration and Education after World’s Largest Environmental Expo, Conference and Film Festival

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--As a global environmental platform, the 8 th annual EarthX hosted businesses, NGOs, nonprofits, governments and academic institutions from around the world, leading the growing environmental conversation.

EarthX2018, the world’s largest environmental expo, conference and film festival, drew more than 137,700 people to its April events, with five days of environmentally-focused events and activities. (Photo: Business Wire)

EarthX2018, the world’s largest environmental expo, conference and film festival, drew more than 137,700 people to its April events, with five days of environmentally-focused events and activities. EarthxExpo included 679 exhibitors and over a dozen subject-specific conferences and meetings with representation from over 17 countries. More than 17,000 students were reached through field trips, school film screenings and an online film competition.

“People from all over the world attended EarthX2018, whether it was to engage in policy-changing conversations about the environment, to invest in clean-tech companies, to watch amazing documentaries, or to enjoy environmentally themed virtual reality experiences while learning about incorporating sustainability into your own lifestyle,” said Trammell S. Crow, EarthX founder.

World-renowned environmental leaders spoke at the EarthxGreenSpeaker series, including environmental luminaries such as Susan Eisenhower, filmmakers James Balog and Louis Psihoyos, Congressmen Jeff Fortenberry and Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke. National, state and local politicians were also in attendance, including retired General Wesley Clark, Congressman Pete Sessions, and Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton.

“We have an opportunity now to establish one of the great conservation legacies in our nation’s history. When our children’s children look back, I want them to say that we did it right – that we used the best science and best practices to achieve the greatest good in the longest terms. I have taken steps towards this goal, with a mission focus on managing ecosystems,” said Secretary Zinke during EarthX.

International attendees included Green Cross International country directors celebrating their 25 th anniversary; Ruslana, a Eurovision award-winning musician and US State Department International Woman of Courage honoree with the New Ukraine Pavilion; Yoshioka Tatsuya, Nobel Peace Prize nominee and Co-Founder of Peace Boat; and the President of Palau, Thomas Remengesau Jr. Sweden's CJ Palmer of Sustainable Soundtracks performed at the EarthxOcean banquet.

National conferences were EarthxSolar, EarthxLaw: Back to the Future, EarthxPolicy: Energy Done Right, and the Climate Resilient Cities Symposium. The E-Capital Summit convened with more than $15 billion in assets under management at the summit.

EarthxResponsible Oil and Gas, EarthxBridge Summit and EarthxRecycling and other gatherings, brought together industry professionals and policymakers, highly influential leaders, philanthropists and others from across the political spectrum for awareness, change, partnerships and unification.

EarthxOcean featured keynote speaker, Dr. Sylvia Earle, Mission Blue founder and National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence. “What a concept, bringing all these rascals together who sometimes don’t agree about everything. But they do agree that we share a common ground, a common water and a common desire to keep on keeping on for the blue planet, so thank you,” said Dr. Earle.

The EarthxSecurity: Energy and Environment luncheon focused on the military, and featured Major General Gregory Lengyel, Deputy Commanding General of Joint Special Operations Command, and Congressman Marc Veasey, member of the House Armed Services Committee.

EarthxHack returned to challenge students and professionals to use technology to solve real environmental issues facing the world today with technology. Dallas’ The Hockaday School’s high school team dreamed up the ROAMMATE app that won first place out of 79 teams, with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) placing second.

EarthX premiered one of the world’s largest eco-virtual reality interactive zones at the Expo. Other new additions to the 2018 event included the Eco-Auto Show for attendees to see and learn about the latest technology in hybrid and electric cars from 18 different automotive manufacturers. Also, the world’s largest stringed instrument, the Earth Harp entertained three times daily.

EarthxFilm brought thousands to view thought-provoking films. The first awards ever presented by the film festival included cash prizes totaling $37,000, with a portion of prize funds directly benefitting environmental organizations and efforts that were actually explored or profiled in the films. The EarthxFilm Youth Online Film competition had winners receiving $12,000 in prizes distributed in two categories: supporting the EarthX initiative Strike Out Straws and the crucial relationship between oxygen and phytoplankton.

The third annual EarthxGlobal Gala drew over 685 attendees, including notable attendees such as Dr. Sylvia Earle and Sea Shepherd founder, Captain Paul Watson. Global Impact honors were awarded to journalist Danni Washington, Nike’s Cyrus Wadia, Parley for the Ocean’s Cyrill Gutsch, astronaut Buzz Aldrin and Texas Business for Clean Air co-founder, Garrett Boone.

EarthX strives to be the leading global connector to positively impact our world for a sustainable future. Formerly Earth Day Texas, EarthX hosts the largest environmental expo, conference and film festival in the world in Dallas. Founded in 2011 by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, the Texas-based 5013 nonprofit organization promotes environmental awareness by curating an atmosphere for conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration and community-driven sustainable solutions. In 2018, the event drew 137,700 attendees, nearly 700 exhibitors and more than 400 speakers. Earthx2019 will be held April 19 – 28, 2019. Visit www.EarthX.org.

