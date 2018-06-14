Gaza man's face badly damaged by Israeli tear gas canister

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — A Palestinian man whose face was severely damaged by an Israeli tear gas canister that lodged in his mouth during a border protest last week has been allowed to leave Gaza for treatment at a Jerusalem hospital.

Haitham Abu Sabla, 24, spent three days on life support after being wounded during the protest along Gaza's border with Israel last Friday.

The canister pierced his cheek and got stuck in his mouth. Associated Press photos showed Abu Sabla running, wobbling and falling on the ground with the acrid white smoke spewing from his mouth and nose.

Dr. Hussam al-Majayda, the surgeon who operated on Abu Sabla, says it took 45 minutes to remove the canister.

Abu Sabla's jaw and face suffered multiple fractures, and his teeth were badly damaged.