The Wonderful Company Emerges as Fastest Growing CPG Company

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--The Wonderful Company has positioned itself as the No. 1 growth leader among all multibillion-dollar consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, as well as the No. 1 growth leader in produce in 2017. That’s according to data provided by market research firm IRI. In addition, a study released today by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and IRI measuring growth across all CPG categories positions Wonderful as the top growth leader amongst all midsize companies in the U.S. ($1 billion - $5.5 billion in retail sales).

A deeper dive into the IRI data reveals that Wonderful ranks in the top five for adding dollars to the entire CPG industry and accounted for an astounding five percent of all CPG growth. As the only multibillion-dollar company with double-digit growth at 13 percent, it underscores that part of the reason for Wonderful’s success is the popularity of convenient nutrition and wellness products.

“More than half of U.S. households already buy a Wonderful product each year, and IRI data in concert with this study clearly demonstrates that our healthy offerings are resonating with consumers,” said Adam Cooper, vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. “The Wonderful Company is relentlessly focused on driving healthier eating options. Over the past 10 years, we’ve invested more than $3 billion in capital and $1 billion in marketing and brand building. With these investments, and consumers increasingly seeking nutritious choices, Wonderful is poised for even more growth in the future.”

The BCG report notes that Wonderful and a handful of other CPG leaders were able to buck the trend of declining sales experienced by most midsize and large companies. They did so by developing differentiated offerings for their core audience, targeting consumers with greater precision, and relying on inorganic as well as organic growth to bolster their portfolios and facilitate expansion into new markets.

The report’s findings were based on the growth performance of more than 400 CPG companies with annual U.S. retail sales exceeding $100 million. The analysis, which covered both public and private companies, focused on what consumers actually buy in measured channels, as opposed to what factories ship. Companies were ranked on a combination of three metrics: dollar sales growth, volume sales growth, and market share gains. The study also analyzed trends that drove performance in the sector.

About The Wonderful Company

Headquartered in Los Angeles, The Wonderful Company is a privately held $4 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world through its iconic consumer brands. The company’s 9,000 employees worldwide are committed to bringing consumers everywhere the freshest, most wholesome pistachios, almonds, citrus and pomegranates; bottling the finest water and wines; and creating colorful bouquets that are sure to touch the heart. This commitment is reflected in the company’s market share: Wonderful Pistachios® is America’s No. 1 tree nut brand and America’s fastest-growing snack; Wonderful® Halos® is the No. 1 mandarin orange in America; POM Wonderful is the No. 1 100% pomegranate brand in America; FIJI® Water is America's No. 1 premium imported bottled water brand; JUSTIN® Wine has the No. 1 Cabernet Sauvignon in California; and Teleflora® is the world’s leading floral delivery service. A 2016 Nielsen study evaluating the familiarity, quality, and momentum of more than 2,500 leading brands revealed that Wonderful Company products dominated the top 10 lists of consumers across all generations, more than any other consumer goods company.

The Wonderful Company’s connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. The company has a long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, including more than $200 million invested in environmental technologies and sustainability research, $45 million in charitable giving and education initiatives every year, $80 million toward the construction of a new charter school campus in California’s Central Valley, and innovative health and wellness programs, including two new, free primary care clinics for employees and their dependents.

