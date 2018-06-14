PEMBROKE, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--25 years ago today in the wake of Hurricane Andrew, RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was founded to deliver the most creative risk solutions and best client service in the industry.

RenaissanceRe Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Kevin O’Donnell, President & CEO, said: “Over the past 25 years, RenaissanceRe has grown and evolved to meet our clients’ biggest risk challenges. Since the very beginning, we have been committed to our guiding principles of providing superior client service, superior risk selection and superior capital management.

I am proud of the RenaissanceRe team and the company we have built, and deeply value the partnerships we have made around the world. On behalf of RenaissanceRe, I want to thank everyone who has helped us succeed and look forward to working with you in the years to come.”

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. Please visit www.renre.com for more information.

