NEW YORK (AP) — Since Mark Oliver Everett has written movingly about his family dying around him, he understands why his band Eels is often described as a purveyor of depressing indie rock 'n' roll. Yet that would be missing the point of his work.

His music is ultimately open-hearted and life-affirming, a celebration of perseverance.

He's returning from the first extended break of his career, a four-year period in which he was married, divorced and became a father for the first time.