Man scheduled for kidney transplant now facing deportation

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Supporters of a Connecticut resident who was scheduled to undergo a kidney transplant this summer are protesting a decision to instead deport him to his native Honduras.

A rally is planned Thursday afternoon in Hartford in support of Nelson Omar Rosales Santos.

His family and supporters say Santos has lived in Stamford for 30 years, is married to a U.S. citizen and has three children who were born in the United States.

They say Santos has diabetes, high blood pressure, and his kidneys do not function.

They say his deportation would amount to a death sentence and goes against a recommendation of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

That agency had no immediate comment Thursday morning.