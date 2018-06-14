WORLD SPORTS at 1345 GMT

World Cup digest moves separately.

TOP STORIES:

GLF--US OPEN

SOUTHAMPTON, New York — The U.S. Open is well underway and Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy were finding Shinnecock Hills very difficult in the first round. By Doug Ferguson. Developing.

— GLF--US OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

— GLF--US OPEN-SHINNECOCK NATION — USGA, Shinnecock Nation honor Native American golf history. By Terrin Waack. SENT: 670 words, photo.

SOC--REAL MADRID-LOPETEGUI

MADRID — Julen Lopetegui is expected to speak at length for the first time since being fired as Spain coach at his unveiling as Real Madrid's manager. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1730 GMT.

CRI--INDIA-AFGHANISTAN

BANGALORE, India — Afghanistan hits back with five wickets after Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay score centuries for India to finish day one of the one-off cricket test on 347-6. By Chetan Narula. SENT: 550 words, photos.

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-ENGLAND

A week after celebrating Siya Kolisi's elevation to Springboks captain, prop Tendai Mtawarira will play his 100th rugby test against England in Bloemfontein on Saturday. England has welcomed back Joe Launchbury, and replaced Chris Robshaw with Brad Shields. By Tristan Holme. SENT: 600 words, photo.

RGU--AUSTRALIA-IRELAND

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia name an unchanged 23 and Ireland make eight changes for the second rugby test after the Wallabies won the first 18-9. SENT: 410 words, photos.

— Also:

— RGU--NEW ZEALAND-FRANCE — By Steve McMorran. SENT: 520 words, photos.

— RGU--ARGENTINA-WALES — Parkes out hurt as Wales make 5 changes for 2nd Pumas test. SENT: 230 words.

— RGU--JAPAN-ITALY — Italy make 2 changes for 2nd test vs. Japan. SENT: 180 words.

— RGU--PACIFIC NATIONS CUP — Radradra to make Fiji debut. SENT: 670 words.

Other stories:

— SOC--PREMIER LEAGUE-FIXTURES — Tough start for Emery as Arsenal opens EPL against Man City. SENT: 180 words.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Chris Sale dominates, Red Sox beat Orioles 5-1. SENT: 2100 words, photo.

