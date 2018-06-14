The “Shunned” Single Woman

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--Are marketers shunning the single woman? A new research study released by Hill Holliday’s Origin with Match Media Group reveals some surprising statistics about unmarried women ages 30–45 who do not have children. The study examines how these women see themselves in advertising and media, their shopping and purchasing habits, and how they position themselves across social, professional, and dating profiles. The eye-opening results challenge some basic assumptions about single women and have broad implications for marketers.

Data was collected from over 1,200 adults ages 30+ in the United States. The full study is available here . Among the dozens of data points:

How women see themselves portrayed in advertising and media:

48% of women surveyed agree that single, childless women are “non-existent” in advertising 56% of single women 30–45 feel that they’re unfairly represented in TV / movies

Gaps in how these women approach a variety of purchases:

Only 35% of women surveyed feel comfortable buying a car on their own Only 26% feel comfortable traveling alone

How they position themselves across different profiles:

24% of surveyed women wouldn’t share their relationship status on a professional application 44% would not share their salary goals (making $75K or more annually) on a dating site

“Centuries ago, unmarried women over age 25 were considered a burden on their families, and were often shunned from social circles,” said Lesley Bielby, Chief Strategy Officer at Hill Holliday. “So, unless they were lucky enough to have the talent and drive of Jane Austen or Louisa May Alcott, faced a life of modest accomplishments and possible financial hardship. In 2018, this kind of bias has no place or relevance in modern culture. These women are independent, accomplished, and have tremendous spending power — it’s time to recognize that.”

The study also included an experiment to determine whether single women adjust how they portray themselves based on social setting. Respondents were asked to complete a professional application, social media biography, or dating site profile. Responses found that single women were downplaying their professional accomplishments and ambition in dating profiles. A simultaneous social experiment was conducted by Match.com by testing two different profiles of the same woman, and demonstrated that when professional ambition and accomplishments were highlighted, the profile received 2x more engagement and responses from others on Match.com.

“Women still worry that they will intimidate a potential partner if they show their business acumen and achievements, yet our profile test proves that to be a big mistake,” said Dr. Helen Fisher, biological anthropologist and Chief Scientific Advisor for Match. “The professional, successful, independent woman is someone men admire and are eager to love.”

The research findings indicate there’s an opportunity for brands to portray single women differently, and to acknowledge their independence and ambition in an authentic, accurate way. Single women are not tied to the kitchen, nor are they tied to the office, pulling up the slack for everyone else. And they are not sitting around and waiting for Mr. Right. They are buying homes, cars, jewelry, and planning vacations for themselves. They are preparing for retirement, going back to school, and investing. Yet many of these industries may be taking too long to catch up with them both in the services they offer, and in how they talk to them.

The topic will be the subject of a lunchtime panel discussion among C-suite marketers at the Girls’ Lounge during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on June 21.

The purchasing power of U.S. women ranges from $5 trillion to $15 trillion annually, with women controlling more than 60% of all personal wealth. Women purchase over 50% of traditionally “male” products, including automobiles, home improvement products, and consumer electronics.

According to Pew Research Center data, the total number of single, never-married people is continuing to rise, and more than half of them are women — indicating they’re a growing, valuable segment. Origin focused specifically on this life stage because it’s past the average age of marriage and is an emotionally rich segment to explore and understand the deeper complexity of being single today.

