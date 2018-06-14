Fuze Recognized by SIIA as Best Collaboration Solution

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications platform provider for the modern global enterprise, today has been named the Best Collaboration Solution of 2018 as part of the annual Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards. CODiE Award recipients are the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country and around the world.

“The relationship between employees and the tools that power work productivity is rapidly evolving,” said Derek Yoo, Chief Product Officer at Fuze. “Our recent future of work research found that 83 percent of employees don’t believe they need to be in the office to be productive. We designed Fuze to support an increasingly mobile generation of employees that embraces flexibility––earning the Best Collaboration Solution award from SIIA validates the growing shift in the way we work.”

The Fuze platform powers collaboration across the enterprise by combining voice, video, and messaging to create a unified cloud solution that fuels productivity and efficiency in the evolving digital workforce, while also fostering an enhanced work experience regardless of individual preference. Designed to support a workforce that increasingly demands communications tools that mirror the consumer experience, Fuze offers a unified experience, which enables productivity among in-person and dispersed teams. Fuze recently announced the launch of Fuze 5.0, further expanding the platform’s capabilities and helping businesses streamline communications and collaboration for the extended teams, which consist of full-time employees, contractors, and outside partners that exist in modern companies.

“The 2018 CODiE Award winners are the most innovative, high-impact products in the market. We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business,” said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA.

This CODiE award win comes on the heels of several industry accolades highlighting Fuze’s dedication to product innovation, as well as the company’s focus on culture and professional development. Fuze was named one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces, earned a 5-Star rating from CRN’s Partner Program Guide, and received an overall “favorable rating” in Aragon Research’s Vendor Power Rating Report.

SIIA, the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a special Award Ceremony in San Francisco on June 12.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers, and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Fifty-one awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information, and media companies, including the all new Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE.

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2018-Winners.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Fuze Fuze is a global provider of a cloud-based unified communications platform that empowers productivity and delivers insights across the enterprise by enabling simplified business voice communications, flexible video conferencing, and always-on collaboration. Formerly known as Thinking Phone Networks, Fuze allows the modern, mobile workforce to seamlessly communicate anytime, anywhere, across any device. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, Fuze has additional locations across the globe, including New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Ottawa, London, Amsterdam, Aveiro (Portugal), Paris, Munich, Zurich, Madrid, Copenhagen, and Sydney. For more information, visit www.fuze.com.

