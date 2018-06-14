Gemma Power Systems Completes Construction of the CPV Towantic Energy Center

GLASTONBURY, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--Gemma Power Systems, LLC (GPS) has completed construction of Competitive Power Venture’s (CPV) Towantic Energy Center, a 785 MW state-of-the-art combined-cycle electric generating facility in Oxford, CT.

The CPV Towantic Energy Center is a 2x1 combined-cycle project composed of two General Electric 7HA.01 combustion turbine generators, two heat recovery steam generators and one steam turbine generator. The facility is primarily fueled by clean natural gas. Substantial completion was achieved on May 7 and the facility entered commercial service May 21, 2018.

“I want to recognize and thank all of the talented women and men of Gemma Power Systems for their outstanding contributions to this project as we delivered another great project experience to all of our stakeholders,” William F. Griffin, Jr., GPS Chief Executive Officer said.

“We congratulate CPV on the addition of another highly efficient, clean energy facility to their fleet. We are pleased for the opportunity to continue our relationship with the company and its people,” said Griffin.

The CPV Towantic Energy Center employed 700 skilled craft employees at the height of construction and will employ 22 permanent employees.

The Towantic project is the second major facility to be completed by Gemma for CPV – the first was an 800 MW facility in Palm Springs, CA in 2013. The Towantic project is part of 3,000 MW under construction by GPS in five states.

About Gemma Power Systems

Gemma Power Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Argan Inc. (NYSE: AGX), is a leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company providing innovative solutions for the power and renewable energy industry. Our wide-ranging and comprehensive experience comprises 14,500 MW of installed capacity including combined cycle and simple cycle gas turbine generating plants, biomass, solar facilities, wind farms, biofuel plants and environmental facilities. Additional information about Gemma Power Systems can be found at www.gemmapower.com. Follow Gemma on LinkedIn and Twitter @gemmapwr.

