Argentine Congress OKs elective abortion; now goes to Senate

Pro-life protesters rally against a proposed law to legalize abortion, with one holding a Catholic rosary, near Congress in Buenos Aires, Wednesday, J
Pro-choice protesters gather near Congress as lawmakers debate a proposed law to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Argenti
Pro-choice demonstrators participate in a concentration to support an abortion legalization law, near Argentina's congress in Buenos Aires, Wednesday,
Pro-life protesters rally against a proposed law to legalize some abortion near Congress in Buenos Aires, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Argentina's legisl
A nun prays during a pro-life protest against a proposed law to legalize some abortion near Congress in Buenos Aires, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Argent
A nun attends a pro-life protest against a proposed law to legalize some abortion near Congress in Buenos Aires, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Argentina's
A pro-choice demonstrators participates in a concentration to support an abortion legalization law, near Argentina's congress in Buenos Aires, Wednesd
Pro-life youth protest against a proposed law to legalize some abortion near Congress in Buenos Aires, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Argentina's legislatu
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The lower house of Argentina's congress has approved a bill that would legalize elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, sending the measure to the Senate. President Mauricio Macri has said he'll sign the bill if it's approved.
The measure has roused fierce passions in the homeland of Pope Francis, and Thursday's vote was tight: 129 to 123.
Crowds of supporters and opponents of the measure have been watching the debate on large screens set up outside Congress.
Argentina now allows abortion only in cases of rape or risks to a woman's health.
The Catholic Church strongly opposes the new measure.