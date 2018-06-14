LATAM Cargo Awards a Cargo Management Contract to Wipro

SANTIAGO, Chile & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--LATAM Cargo, the leader group in air cargo transport to, from and within Latin America, and Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced a partnership for a multi-year cargo management engagement. Wipro will deploy its end-to-end cargo management system – CROAMIS for LATAM Cargo as part of this engagement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614005618/en/

Cargo Reservations, Operations, Accounting and Management Information System (CROAMIS) is Wipro’s next generation “as a service” end-to-end cargo management system for the aviation industry. CROAMIS automates the end-to-end air cargo processes from cargo capacity planning, sales, revenue management, cargo ground handling operations, warehouse management, freighter and charters, customer services, cargo revenue accounting, billing and claims.

Once implemented, CROAMIS will offer LATAM Cargo’s customers the convenience of a new tracking system, next generation self-service tools such as e-booking, e-claims, e-rates and a system in line with the highest industry standards. Besides providing customers with advanced tools, the new system will enhance efficiency by standardizing processes across different regions and reducing costs.

“Maintaining our position of leadership in the air cargo market to, from and within Latin America requires us to continuously evolve and innovate. Having a robust, modern and efficient technological platform is essential to remain competitive in today’s air cargo industry. Wipro’s CROAMIS cargo management solution will not only allow us to satisfy our customers’ current needs, but also will enable us to meet future challenges. In addition, deploying this new system will increase our reliability and optimize our cost structure. The CROAMIS platform meets all our requirements to take a big leap forward in our domestic and international markets,” said LATAM Cargo CEO, Andrés Bianchi.

“This end-to-end system will transform our internal operations as well as the way we interact with our customers. Having it places us at the forefront of the global air cargo industry, giving us the opportunity to be more efficient while offering greater autonomy and transparency to our customers,” added Mr. Bianchi.

Deviprasad Rambhatla, Vice President & Global Head – Travel, Transportation, Hospitality and Public Sector industries, Wipro Limited said, “We are honored to welcome LATAM Cargo into the CROAMIS user community. With CROAMIS, we are bringing about digital transformation usually seen only in the passenger side of the airline industry to the world of air cargo. Wipro has assembled a highly talented team of airline cargo professionals from across the world, supported by a large pool of technology talent to build a solid and scalable foundation for the CROAMIS community.”

Srini Pallia, President, Consumer Business Unit, Wipro Limited said, “CROAMIS is a representation of Wipro’s commitment to the airline industry and our deep domain expertise in this space. In LATAM Cargo, we have found a perfect partner who believes in our CROAMIS product vision and will help enrich the product further over the years.”

About LATAM Cargo

LATAM Cargo is part of LATAM Airlines Group. Due to our expertise, network and customer focus, we are positioned as the leader in the air cargo transportation to, from and within Latin America. For more information visit our website www.LATAMCargo.com.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 160,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Wipro’s Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614005618/en/

CONTACT: Media:

LATAM Cargo

María Teresa Escobar

Corporate Affairs Chief

maria.escobar@latam.com

or

Wipro Limited

Prathibha Das

prathibha.das@wipro.com

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC SOUTH AMERICA CHILE INDIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT AIR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSULTING OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Wipro Limited

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/14/2018 09:17 AM/DISC: 06/14/2018 09:17 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614005618/en