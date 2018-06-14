Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of May 2018 include:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614005214/en/

Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients in May 2018 totaled $19.4 billion. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $18.4 billion. Total client assets were $3.38 trillion as of month-end May, up 13% from May 2017 and up 2% compared to April 2018. Average interest-earning assets on the company’s balance sheet were a record $242.6 billion in May, up 13% from May 2017, and up 1% compared to April 2018.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with more than 345 offices and 11.1 million active brokerage accounts, 1.6 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.2 million banking accounts, and $3.38 trillion in client assets as of May 31, 2018. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC,http://www.sipc.org), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available atwww.schwab.comandwww.aboutschwab.com.

This article has been truncated. You can see the rest of this article by visiting http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180614005214/en.