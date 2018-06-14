Busbar Procurement Report: Supply Market Intelligence and Procurement Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--, a global procurement market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their . This procurement market intelligence report offers a comprehensive analysis of the supply market and identifies the key procurement trends affecting the sourcing and procurement of busbars.

Our procurement reports from the offer strategic insights into the sustainability practices and cost and volume drivers affecting the supply market for the busbar category.

“Engaging with the suppliers who have accredited test laboratories will help the buyers to reduce their expense on the testing phase and implement standardized processes,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the busbar market.

Rising demand for busbars from the power sector Increasing urbanization Improved cost-effectiveness

Report scope snapshot: Busbar category

Market insights:

Regional spend dynamics Regional influence on global spend Category spend growth To know more,

Best practices:

Procurement excellence best practices Procurement best practices Sustainability practices To know more,

Category ecosystem:

Competitiveness index for suppliers Buyer power Supplier power To know more,

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

