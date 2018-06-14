India vs Afghanistan Test Scoreboard

BANGALORE, India (AP) — Scorecard on Thursday on day one of the one-off test between India and Afghanistan at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium:

India 1st Innings

Murali Vijay lbw b Wafadar 105

Shikhar Dhawan c Nabi b Ahmadzai 107

Lokesh Rahul b Ahmadzai 54

Cheteshwar Pujara c Nabi b Mujeeb 35

Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Khan 10

Dinesh Karthik run out sub 4

Hardik Pandya not out 10

Ravichandran Ashwin not out 7

Extras: (1b, 11b, 2w, 1nb) 15

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 347

Overs: 78.

Still to bat: Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

Fall of wickets: 1-168, 2-280, 3-284, 4-318, 5-328, 6-334.

Bowling: Yamin Ahmadzai 13-6-32-2 (1w), Wafadar 15-4-53-1 (1w, 1nb), Mohammad Nabi 8-0-45-0, Rashid Khan 26-2-120-1, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 14-1-69-1, Asghar Stanikzai 2-0-16-0.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Stanikzai (captain), Afsar Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Wafadar.

Toss: India.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.

Third umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.