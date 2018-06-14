School Shootings Become Focus of Police Training Across the Country

SUWANEE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--With more than twenty-three school shooting incidents in 2018 so far, the issue has taken center stage across the country. What can be done?

Behind the scenes, many police departments are now modernizing their training to incorporate new virtual technologies to improve officer responses to these life-threatening situations.

Law enforcement agencies are training their officers with rigorous, virtual school shooting scenarios to help improve their judgment and responses in the real world when seconds count.

Officers are trained in an immersive environment with multiple life-size surrounding screens, hi-fidelity audio, highly-realistic video scenarios, and weapons that look and feel like the real thing.

With Meggitt Training System’s simulated environment, officers are faced with threat scenarios, such as an active school shooter. The portable FATS® 100P can be used to train police and on- site school resource officers, allowing them to hone their skills in virtualized school environments with training that can save lives and de-escalate threatening situations.

According to Matt Cunningham, Director, Virtual Systems, Meggitt Training Systems, “We learn what’s happening from officers on the street and are constantly changing our video scenarios to reflect current, real-life threats. With our new FATS 100P, we can quickly incorporate actual school environments to allow local police and school resource officers to train in the virtual settings they’ll actually encounter. Our FATS 100P and our new FATS® 300LE enable officers to sharpen their decision-making skills and act more decisively and successfully in real world situations.”

About Meggitt Training Systems

Meggitt Training Systems, makers of FATS® and Caswell technologies, a division of Meggitt PLC, is the leading supplier of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems. Following the acquisition of FATS® virtual training systems and Caswell International's live-fire ranges and services, Meggitt Training Systems has continued to grow its capabilities based on the legacy of these two industry leaders. Over 13,000 Meggitt live-fire ranges and 5,100 virtual systems are fielded internationally, providing judgmental, situational awareness and marksmanship training to the armed forces, law enforcement and security organizations.

Meggitt Training Systems employs more than 400 people at its headquarters in Atlanta and at facilities in Orlando, Canada, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, UAE, Australia and Singapore. It can deploy service personnel anywhere in the world for instructor training, system installation and maintenance.

About Meggitt PLC

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt PLC is an international group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialized extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defense and energy, employing nearly 11,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.

