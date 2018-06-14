Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 14, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SSW;14;83%;77%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;29;Sunny and very warm;40;32;WNW;19;38%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;A strong t-storm;30;20;Breezy with sunshine;32;20;W;27;50%;4%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;ESE;16;54%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;20;13;Partly sunny;20;13;S;10;65%;28%;8

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;21;12;A little p.m. rain;17;9;E;22;60%;92%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;30;18;Sunny and pleasant;32;20;SE;14;25%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;23;13;Partly sunny, warmer;26;13;WNW;25;32%;44%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cool with some sun;13;7;Partly sunny, cool;14;4;SSE;15;68%;2%;4

Athens, Greece;Clearing and warm;33;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;SSW;12;52%;27%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;16;11;A shower in the p.m.;16;12;NW;9;82%;83%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;42;27;Plenty of sunshine;40;27;N;21;25%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny and hot;36;24;Partly sunny and hot;36;24;SSW;12;56%;44%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A shower or t-storm;27;20;W;15;78%;74%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;36;27;A t-storm or two;33;27;WSW;15;68%;75%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Not as warm;25;18;Partly sunny;24;19;SSW;14;64%;38%;11

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;31;19;Warm with some sun;32;20;SE;15;53%;25%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;25;16;Thunderstorms;22;16;W;10;85%;80%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;22;13;Some sunshine;22;14;ENE;8;62%;12%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;17;10;Mostly cloudy;17;9;SE;11;74%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;27;11;Mostly cloudy;27;12;E;10;47%;2%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;20;16;Warmer;24;16;N;22;54%;41%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;19;11;Partly sunny;21;11;NNW;7;69%;9%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;30;16;Variable cloudiness;31;17;E;11;51%;30%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or two;21;17;Mostly cloudy;24;18;NNE;11;64%;55%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, cool;10;3;Cool with sunshine;10;3;NE;7;65%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;31;17;Partly sunny;31;16;NNW;8;34%;16%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;22;19;Sunshine and breezy;23;17;NE;31;62%;7%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;38;25;Sunny and very hot;41;28;SE;7;13%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain tapering off;18;13;Breezy with rain;16;12;W;31;64%;74%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A t-storm in spots;29;19;SE;7;56%;48%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;39;30;High clouds;38;28;SW;17;48%;55%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;26;18;Clouds and sun;29;23;S;13;59%;42%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;30;26;Afternoon showers;30;26;SW;15;79%;93%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;21;13;Nice with some sun;22;12;WSW;12;47%;8%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;27;23;Sunshine, pleasant;27;23;NNW;12;77%;10%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;37;26;Mostly sunny and hot;36;26;S;16;48%;9%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;31;22;Periods of sun;30;21;SSE;17;76%;27%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;42;31;Hazy sun and hot;40;29;WSW;23;38%;3%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;35;18;A t-storm around;32;17;S;14;30%;55%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;36;28;A strong t-storm;36;29;SSE;21;74%;64%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;21;Partly sunny;32;23;SE;12;56%;7%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Windy;18;9;Periods of sun;16;9;SSW;21;64%;73%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;35;17;Showers around;24;15;NE;12;51%;64%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partial sunshine;26;18;Sunny and pleasant;23;18;NNE;13;68%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;Showers and t-storms;30;26;NNW;9;81%;87%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;22;7;Nice with sunshine;23;7;W;8;49%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;30;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;9;74%;64%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;21;11;Decreasing clouds;19;10;WSW;23;65%;6%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;24;SW;18;80%;84%;5

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;E;9;77%;82%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny, mild;31;24;ENE;13;57%;66%;13

Hyderabad, India;Some brightening;35;25;Partly sunny;35;24;WSW;13;53%;20%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;44;28;Warm with hazy sun;40;27;NE;17;29%;30%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;29;20;Mainly cloudy, warm;32;21;SE;9;58%;3%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;33;24;Turning cloudy;33;25;ENE;9;64%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;39;27;Sunny and very warm;38;27;NNE;14;36%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;17;5;Sunny and pleasant;21;4;WSW;12;30%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;35;15;Plenty of sun;33;15;N;18;17%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;34;28;Hazy and breezy;34;29;WSW;29;63%;28%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;28;20;Cloudy with t-storms;26;19;SSE;8;84%;100%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;41;29;Mostly sunny, warm;42;30;SSW;21;27%;1%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;Showers around;29;17;NNE;9;70%;82%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;27;Partly sunny, breezy;33;26;E;30;54%;4%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny;33;21;Clouds and sun;33;20;WSW;10;56%;7%;7

Kolkata, India;High clouds and hot;38;29;Very hot;41;29;SSW;12;50%;2%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;E;7;74%;47%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;12;-3;Partly sunny;12;-1;ENE;14;53%;34%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A thunderstorm;31;24;SW;11;76%;73%;8

Lima, Peru;Clearing;19;15;Low clouds;18;16;S;11;81%;6%;1

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;Mostly sunny;25;15;NNW;20;67%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds breaking;20;11;Partly sunny;21;12;SW;13;55%;31%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds to sun;28;17;Low clouds, then sun;26;15;S;10;64%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;S;10;69%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;27;14;Brilliant sunshine;30;18;NE;6;42%;17%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;27;A shower or two;31;27;SSW;13;72%;84%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;NNE;6;75%;66%;8

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;SW;16;83%;81%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy with some sun;13;9;A bit of rain;13;7;W;22;68%;82%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;21;15;Showers and t-storms;23;16;ESE;7;68%;82%;11

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SSE;10;69%;59%;11

Minsk, Belarus;An afternoon shower;23;13;Spotty showers;19;14;NE;14;66%;91%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;29;25;Periods of sun, nice;29;25;SSW;22;70%;62%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, cool;10;6;A morning shower;11;6;SSW;13;69%;47%;3

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, rain, cooler;17;11;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;15;W;7;51%;6%;10

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;18;9;Partial sunshine;20;10;ESE;12;40%;2%;7

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;33;28;Spotty showers;32;28;SW;22;77%;84%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;22;12;A t-storm in spots;23;13;N;9;72%;55%;8

New York, United States;Sunny and breezy;29;16;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;SSW;16;43%;2%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;Mostly sunny;33;22;W;12;46%;4%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A heavy thunderstorm;15;11;Heavy p.m. showers;21;13;S;13;74%;88%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;High clouds;26;18;Cloudy, rain ending;23;15;NNW;15;81%;88%;3

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;16;8;Sun and some clouds;19;8;SSW;18;42%;26%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;18;9;Sunshine and warmer;25;11;W;12;54%;1%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;30;26;Some sun, a shower;29;25;E;18;78%;71%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;31;24;Couple of t-storms;29;24;W;8;85%;82%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;30;24;Afternoon showers;30;23;E;8;85%;93%;7

Paris, France;Some sun, a shower;21;11;Nice with some sun;22;13;NNE;7;66%;9%;9

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;20;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;E;11;68%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some brightening;33;26;Showers around;33;26;SW;18;70%;70%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;29;21;A stray shower;29;23;SE;26;79%;63%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;23;Mostly sunny;35;23;SE;9;45%;11%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;20;12;Clouds and sun;24;12;N;9;46%;13%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;24;17;Decreasing clouds;25;12;E;13;60%;27%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Brief p.m. showers;22;11;Mostly cloudy, warm;23;12;S;14;51%;44%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;Sunlit and pleasant;27;17;SW;12;57%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;28;23;Spotty showers;29;24;SE;16;68%;83%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;12;7;Cloudy;11;6;NNE;18;58%;74%;1

Riga, Latvia;Turning cloudy;22;13;Turning cloudy;24;14;N;5;54%;23%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A few showers;23;19;Cloudy with showers;21;20;E;9;79%;89%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;NE;12;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;26;16;A p.m. t-storm;27;16;NE;9;63%;60%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;22;11;Mostly cloudy;24;14;S;13;56%;36%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;20;13;Low clouds breaking;19;14;SW;21;67%;4%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;26;18;Couple of t-storms;25;18;SSW;8;79%;87%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Hazy sun;30;25;Hazy sun;29;25;ESE;19;67%;29%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;19;Couple of t-storms;24;19;WNW;7;99%;86%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;27;14;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;NW;9;19%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;15;6;Cloudy;17;6;ENE;5;33%;0%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Turning sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;E;9;68%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;25;14;Nice with some sun;25;13;NNW;12;68%;1%;11

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sunshine;19;12;Clouds and sun, nice;21;12;N;10;61%;31%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;26;18;Mostly sunny;27;15;E;9;50%;21%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;31;22;Partly sunny;30;21;ESE;12;59%;2%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;28;A t-storm in spots;32;28;SSE;13;70%;78%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thundershower;23;15;Showers and t-storms;23;15;SSE;11;75%;71%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Hazy sun;30;24;A stray shower;29;24;E;14;63%;66%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;22;14;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;WSW;16;42%;2%;6

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;20;11;Breezy with sunshine;20;10;WNW;24;47%;6%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;Rain tapering off;28;25;ENE;18;79%;89%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;21;12;Mostly cloudy;22;11;WNW;13;56%;17%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;31;19;Heavy p.m. t-storms;29;19;NNE;13;59%;65%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;28;15;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;16;ENE;11;46%;37%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and nice;33;22;Mostly sunny, nice;33;22;E;11;20%;5%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;Sunny and nice;32;24;E;11;36%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;29;20;Showers and t-storms;27;18;ENE;7;65%;70%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Low clouds;24;20;Rain;21;16;ENE;15;86%;94%;2

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and breezy;23;14;Sunny and nice;23;15;N;12;55%;55%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;SE;10;56%;3%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasingly windy;27;18;Showers and t-storms;28;19;WNW;27;54%;63%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;29;13;Not as warm;23;8;N;18;46%;42%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;18;11;A passing shower;20;12;NW;8;57%;73%;9

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;20;15;A shower or t-storm;24;15;NNW;14;47%;66%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;WSW;11;67%;66%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;23;12;Mostly cloudy;25;13;ESE;8;51%;4%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and clouds;24;14;A passing shower;25;15;NNE;15;53%;59%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;12;9;Partly sunny;15;12;NNW;24;89%;33%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;31;26;Couple of t-storms;29;25;SW;14;84%;86%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun, some clouds;28;14;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;NNW;5;44%;44%;12

