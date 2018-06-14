Analyzing the Market Conditions for a Leading Organic Fertilizer Manufacturer | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market entry advisory study on the organic fertilizer manufacturing industry. A leading organic fertilizer manufacturer wanted to understand the competitive environment and plan a one-size-fits-all approach to improve the quality of their offerings.

According to the market entry advisory experts at Infiniti, “Market entry advisory solutions help companies in the global chemical industry space to increase sales,beat the competition, enhance brand awareness, and expand overall business stability.”

In the current scenario, with the growth in demand for pollution-free agricultural products and green products, the term ‘organic’ has become a desirable trend of modern agriculture and is creating a buzz in the global fertilizer market. The rapid development of organic agriculture with increasing demand for organic food is predicted to increase the demand for organic fertilizer. Also, government and environmental policies reducing wastage and decrease in the consumption of non-biodegradable raw materials have led to an increase in manufacturing of organic fertilizer.

The market entry advisory solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to operate new businesses in niche markets and accordingly allocate the resources to target the price-sensitive customers. The client was able to gather information from various proprietary sources including paid industry databases, company presentations, and industry forums.

This market entry advisory solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This market entry advisory solution provided predictive insights on:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

