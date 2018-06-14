KB Home Names Craig Merry as President of Its North Bay Division

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that Craig Merry has been named as president of its North Bay division. In this role, Merry is responsible for the Company’s homebuilding operations from land acquisition and construction, to sales and marketing and customer service, across KB Home’s North Bay markets, which include parts of Alameda County and all of Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties.

Merry joins KB Home with more than 15 years of homebuilding and residential construction experience with national homebuilders. Merry received his undergraduate degree from the University of Utah and went on to earn a MBA from Northern Arizona University.

“We are excited to welcome Craig to KB Home and are confident that his considerable experience and extensive knowledge of the Northern California housing market will enable us to further capitalize on the long-term growth opportunities in this region,” said Chris Apostolopoulos, California regional president for KB Home. “With Craig’s proven leadership and our seasoned Bay Area team, we expect to accelerate the execution of our North Bay business strategy in this highly land constrained area with strong consumer demand for new homes.”

KB Home offers a diverse mix of locations, home styles and design choices across the greater North Bay area, and is recognized by its distinct homebuying process, which allows buyers to select their lot, floorplan, structural options, and décor choices. Additionally, all new KB homes in California are built to current ENERGY STAR® guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient than most typical new and resale homes, potentially saving homebuyers money on their monthly utility costs.

KB Home currently has ten communities open for new home sales in the area. To learn more about KB Home, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 35 markets in 7 states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, we are an industry leader in sustainability, building innovative and highly energy- and water-efficient homes. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.

