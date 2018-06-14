Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 14, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;87;77;A t-storm in spots;85;77;SSW;9;83%;77%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;102;84;Sunny and very warm;105;89;WNW;12;38%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;A strong t-storm;85;68;Breezy with sunshine;89;68;W;16;50%;4%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;74;60;Mostly sunny, nice;74;61;ESE;10;54%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;68;56;Partly sunny;69;56;S;6;65%;28%;8

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;70;53;A little p.m. rain;63;49;E;14;60%;92%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;87;64;Sunny and pleasant;90;69;SE;9;25%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;73;55;Partly sunny, warmer;79;56;WNW;15;32%;44%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cool with some sun;56;45;Partly sunny, cool;57;39;SSE;9;68%;2%;4

Athens, Greece;Clearing and warm;92;66;Mostly sunny, nice;84;69;SSW;8;52%;27%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;60;51;A shower in the p.m.;61;54;NW;6;82%;83%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;108;81;Plenty of sunshine;105;81;N;13;25%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;SSW;8;56%;44%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;69;A shower or t-storm;81;69;W;9;78%;74%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;96;81;A t-storm or two;92;81;WSW;9;68%;75%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Not as warm;76;64;Partly sunny;76;67;SSW;8;64%;38%;11

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;88;66;Warm with some sun;90;68;SE;9;53%;25%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;76;61;Thunderstorms;72;62;W;6;85%;80%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;71;56;Some sunshine;71;57;ENE;5;62%;12%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;63;50;Mostly cloudy;63;49;SE;7;74%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;80;52;Mostly cloudy;80;53;E;6;47%;2%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;69;60;Warmer;75;61;N;13;54%;41%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;67;52;Partly sunny;70;53;NNW;5;69%;9%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;87;61;Variable cloudiness;87;63;E;7;51%;30%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or two;71;62;Mostly cloudy;75;64;NNE;7;64%;55%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, cool;50;37;Cool with sunshine;51;37;NE;5;65%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;88;62;Partly sunny;89;62;NNW;5;34%;16%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;72;65;Sunshine and breezy;73;62;NE;19;62%;7%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;101;76;Sunny and very hot;105;82;SE;4;13%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain tapering off;64;55;Breezy with rain;60;53;W;19;64%;74%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;83;68;A t-storm in spots;84;67;SE;4;56%;48%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;102;86;High clouds;100;82;SW;10;48%;55%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;79;65;Clouds and sun;84;73;S;8;59%;42%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;87;79;Afternoon showers;86;79;SW;10;79%;93%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;70;56;Nice with some sun;71;54;WSW;8;47%;8%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;81;73;Sunshine, pleasant;81;74;NNW;7;77%;10%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;Mostly sunny and hot;97;78;S;10;48%;9%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;88;71;Periods of sun;86;70;SSE;10;76%;27%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;108;88;Hazy sun and hot;104;85;WSW;15;38%;3%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;94;65;A t-storm around;89;63;S;8;30%;55%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;96;83;A strong t-storm;97;84;SSE;13;74%;64%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;92;69;Partly sunny;90;73;SE;7;56%;7%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Windy;65;48;Periods of sun;61;48;SSW;13;64%;73%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;95;62;Showers around;76;60;NE;8;51%;64%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partial sunshine;79;65;Sunny and pleasant;73;64;NNE;8;68%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;94;78;Showers and t-storms;86;79;NNW;5;81%;87%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;71;44;Nice with sunshine;73;44;W;5;49%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;86;73;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;6;74%;64%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;69;51;Decreasing clouds;66;50;WSW;14;65%;6%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;92;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;76;SW;11;80%;84%;5

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;79;E;5;77%;82%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;74;Partly sunny, mild;87;75;ENE;8;57%;66%;13

Hyderabad, India;Some brightening;95;76;Partly sunny;95;75;WSW;8;53%;20%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;111;82;Warm with hazy sun;105;80;NE;10;29%;30%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;84;69;Mainly cloudy, warm;89;70;SE;5;58%;3%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;91;76;Turning cloudy;92;77;ENE;5;64%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;102;81;Sunny and very warm;100;81;NNE;9;36%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;62;41;Sunny and pleasant;70;39;WSW;8;30%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;95;59;Plenty of sun;92;59;N;11;17%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;93;83;Hazy and breezy;92;84;WSW;18;63%;28%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;82;67;Cloudy with t-storms;78;67;SSE;5;84%;100%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;106;84;Mostly sunny, warm;107;87;SSW;13;27%;1%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;84;65;Showers around;84;63;NNE;6;70%;82%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;81;Partly sunny, breezy;91;79;E;18;54%;4%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny;92;69;Clouds and sun;91;69;WSW;6;56%;7%;7

Kolkata, India;High clouds and hot;100;85;Very hot;107;84;SSW;7;50%;2%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;76;A t-storm in spots;91;77;E;4;74%;47%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;54;27;Partly sunny;54;29;ENE;8;53%;34%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A thunderstorm;87;76;SW;7;76%;73%;8

Lima, Peru;Clearing;66;60;Low clouds;65;60;S;7;81%;6%;1

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;Mostly sunny;77;59;NNW;12;67%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds breaking;68;52;Partly sunny;69;53;SW;8;55%;31%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds to sun;83;63;Low clouds, then sun;79;59;S;7;64%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;85;69;Mostly sunny, nice;83;69;S;6;69%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;81;57;Brilliant sunshine;87;64;NE;4;42%;17%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;87;80;A shower or two;87;81;SSW;8;72%;84%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;90;75;A shower in the p.m.;88;76;NNE;4;75%;66%;8

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;SW;10;83%;81%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy with some sun;56;48;A bit of rain;55;45;W;14;68%;82%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;71;59;Showers and t-storms;73;61;ESE;4;68%;82%;11

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;86;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;SSE;6;69%;59%;11

Minsk, Belarus;An afternoon shower;73;55;Spotty showers;67;56;NE;9;66%;91%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;84;77;Periods of sun, nice;84;76;SSW;14;70%;62%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, cool;51;43;A morning shower;51;43;SSW;8;69%;47%;3

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, rain, cooler;63;52;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;59;W;4;51%;6%;10

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;64;48;Partial sunshine;69;50;ESE;8;40%;2%;7

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;91;83;Spotty showers;90;83;SW;14;77%;84%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;72;54;A t-storm in spots;73;55;N;6;72%;55%;8

New York, United States;Sunny and breezy;84;61;Mostly sunny, nice;78;62;SSW;10;43%;2%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;89;69;Mostly sunny;91;71;W;8;46%;4%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A heavy thunderstorm;59;51;Heavy p.m. showers;69;56;S;8;74%;88%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;High clouds;79;65;Cloudy, rain ending;73;60;NNW;9;81%;88%;3

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;61;47;Sun and some clouds;67;47;SSW;11;42%;26%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;65;48;Sunshine and warmer;76;52;W;8;54%;1%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;85;79;Some sun, a shower;84;77;E;11;78%;71%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;88;75;Couple of t-storms;85;76;W;5;85%;82%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;86;75;Afternoon showers;85;74;E;5;85%;93%;7

Paris, France;Some sun, a shower;69;53;Nice with some sun;72;55;NNE;4;66%;9%;9

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;68;49;Plenty of sunshine;69;50;E;7;68%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some brightening;92;79;Showers around;91;78;SW;11;70%;70%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;84;70;A stray shower;85;73;SE;16;79%;63%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;95;73;Mostly sunny;95;74;SE;6;45%;11%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;69;54;Clouds and sun;74;54;N;5;46%;13%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;75;62;Decreasing clouds;77;53;E;8;60%;27%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Brief p.m. showers;71;51;Mostly cloudy, warm;74;54;S;9;51%;44%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;76;59;Sunlit and pleasant;80;62;SW;8;57%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;83;74;Spotty showers;84;74;SE;10;68%;83%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;54;44;Cloudy;51;44;NNE;11;58%;74%;1

Riga, Latvia;Turning cloudy;72;56;Turning cloudy;75;57;N;3;54%;23%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A few showers;74;67;Cloudy with showers;70;68;E;6;79%;89%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;106;79;Plenty of sunshine;106;79;NE;7;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;79;61;A p.m. t-storm;81;61;NE;5;63%;60%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;71;51;Mostly cloudy;75;58;S;8;56%;36%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;68;55;Low clouds breaking;66;56;SW;13;67%;4%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;79;65;Couple of t-storms;78;65;SSW;5;79%;87%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Hazy sun;87;77;Hazy sun;85;76;ESE;12;67%;29%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;75;66;Couple of t-storms;76;66;WNW;4;99%;86%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;81;58;Partly sunny, nice;82;60;NW;6;19%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;58;42;Cloudy;63;43;ENE;3;33%;0%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Turning sunny;87;74;Mostly sunny, nice;87;73;E;6;68%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;77;57;Nice with some sun;77;56;NNW;8;68%;1%;11

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sunshine;66;53;Clouds and sun, nice;69;53;N;6;61%;31%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;79;64;Mostly sunny;81;58;E;6;50%;21%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;88;72;Partly sunny;86;70;ESE;8;59%;2%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;82;A t-storm in spots;89;82;SSE;8;70%;78%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thundershower;73;58;Showers and t-storms;73;59;SSE;7;75%;71%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Hazy sun;85;76;A stray shower;85;76;E;9;63%;66%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;71;58;Mostly sunny, nice;73;51;WSW;10;42%;2%;6

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;68;52;Breezy with sunshine;69;51;WNW;15;47%;6%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;89;77;Rain tapering off;83;77;ENE;11;79%;89%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;71;53;Mostly cloudy;72;53;WNW;8;56%;17%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;88;66;Heavy p.m. t-storms;84;66;NNE;8;59%;65%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;83;60;Mostly cloudy, warm;87;61;ENE;7;46%;37%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and nice;91;71;Mostly sunny, nice;91;72;E;7;20%;5%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;87;70;Sunny and nice;89;75;E;7;36%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;84;68;Showers and t-storms;80;65;ENE;4;65%;70%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Low clouds;75;68;Rain;70;61;ENE;9;86%;94%;2

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and breezy;73;57;Sunny and nice;73;60;N;7;55%;55%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;79;66;Sunny and pleasant;79;67;SE;6;56%;3%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasingly windy;81;65;Showers and t-storms;82;66;WNW;17;54%;63%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;84;55;Not as warm;73;47;N;11;46%;42%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;64;51;A passing shower;69;54;NW;5;57%;73%;9

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;68;59;A shower or t-storm;76;59;NNW;9;47%;66%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;91;76;A t-storm in spots;89;76;WSW;7;67%;66%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;74;54;Mostly cloudy;76;56;ESE;5;51%;4%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and clouds;75;58;A passing shower;77;59;NNE;9;53%;59%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;54;48;Partly sunny;58;53;NNW;15;89%;33%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;87;78;Couple of t-storms;85;78;SW;8;84%;86%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun, some clouds;82;57;Partly sunny, nice;83;57;NNW;3;44%;44%;12

