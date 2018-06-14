Denmark widens probe into police and pro-Tibet protesters

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's government is widening a Parliament-appointed probe into how police handled pro-Tibet protesters during a 2012 Chinese presidential visit to include all official visits from China for the past 23 years.

Justice Minister Soeren Pape Poulsen said Thursday "questions" have surfaced as how police tackled similar protesters during Chinese visits in 1995, 2002 and 2011.

During President Hu Jintao's 2012 visit, police vans blocked demonstrators' view of the Chinese delegation and Tibetan flags were taken from demonstrators.

A 2015 investigation into the events concluded in December that police leaders had violated demonstrators' right to free speech. Two leading officers, who were in charge of the security, have since been transferred to other jobs.