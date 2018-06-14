WNS Announces Strategic Partnership with Hyperion Insurance Group

NEW YORK & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, and Hyperion Insurance Group, a leading international insurance group, today announced a global shared services partnership.

The Hyperion Shared Services Centre has dedicated teams providing a range of services and processing requirements supporting underwriting and London Market processing.

David Howden, CEO, Hyperion Insurance Group said: “This strategic partnership with WNS marks a new milestone for Hyperion. As an organisation, our focus has always been on delivering the right products to our clients at the right price, while providing a consistently high level of service. As we grow, and as the market becomes more competitive, we need to make sure that we have an operational platform in place that is both scalable and which enables the efficient delivery of products. The Hyperion Shared Services Centre will help us deliver this.”

Lyn Grobler, CIO, Hyperion Insurance Group added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with WNS. Their innovative approach to data and technology enables us to create a truly scalable and flexible operating model. WNS have an excellent understanding of our business and their high standards of delivery will be instrumental in driving our business forward and helping us achieve future growth ambitions.”

Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS said: “This exciting partnership highlights our position as an industry leader in high-end global insurance BPM. We are delighted to have been chosen to partner with such a prestigious member of the Lloyd’s, London and global insurance markets.”

ABOUT Hyperion Group

Hyperion is a leading international insurance group with employee ownership at its heart. It comprises broking divisions Howden and RKH, and underwriting division DUAL. Hyperion’s businesses operate across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, the USA, Australia and New Zealand, employing over 3,800 people in 38 countries.

For more information, please visit www.hyperiongrp.com

About WNS

A leader in delivering insurance BPM solutions across the globe, WNS manages services from simple transactions to mission-critical, judgment-based processes. WNS’ solutions are underpinned by deep domain expertise, robust technology and automation, and high-end analytics.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), is a leading global business process management company. WNS offers business value to 350+ global clients by combining operational excellence with deep domain expertise in key industry verticals including Travel, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare and Utilities. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of business process management services such as finance and accounting, customer interaction services, technology solutions, research and analytics and industry specific back office and front office processes. As of March 31, 2018, WNS had 35,657 professionals across 53 delivery centers worldwide including China, Costa Rica, India, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

