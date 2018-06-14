A Leading Apparel Retail Industry Client Improved Customer Retention Levels with Cross-Channel Synergies Solution | Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest cross-channel synergies study on the retail industry. A leading player in the retail industry wanted to manage the way others perceive their brand and its products and services.

According to the apparel retail industry experts at Quantzig, “Stores that are dedicated to a single brand enable the company to completely control their individuality and brand recognition.”

The apparel retail industry includes brands that manufacture, design, and sell clothing, footwear, and accessories. Apparel firms were originally wholesalers that sold massive quantities of goods to clothing retailers. But, considering the composite scenario in today’s retail industry, it is hard to distinguish between clothing retailers and wholesalers. Also, most of the apparel businesses today are involved in both types of operations.

The cross-channel synergies solution helped the client to improve customer satisfaction and maximize customer retention. The client was able to improve their multi-channel presence.

This cross-channel synergies solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Enhance their multi-channel presence Improve customer retention levels by over 30%

This cross-channel synergies solution offered predictive insights on:

Understanding the customers and determining which marketing strategy works better Enhancing marketing strategies

