Egypt's president swears in new government with key changes

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's president Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has sworn in a new government, two weeks after being re-elected in a vote in which he faced no serious challengers.

Members of the new government, headed by former Housing Minister Moustafa Madbouly, took the oath of office before el-Sissi on Tuesday in the presidential palace in Cairo.

El-Sissi made key changes in the new government, including new Defense Minister Mohamed Ahmed Zaki to replace Sedki Sobhi.

Mahmoud Tawfik has succeeded Magdy Abdel-Ghaffar as the Interior Minister.

El-Sissi appointed Madbouly to form a new government after former premier Sherif Ismail submitted his government's resignation in keeping with political tradition that the government should resign at the start of a new presidential term.

El-Sissi was sworn in earlier this month for a second, four-year term in office.