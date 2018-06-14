HORN Hires Richard Bolen, Oil and Gas Sales Expert

LA MIRADA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--HORN, North America’s premier distributor of specialty chemicals and raw materials, today announced the hire of Richard A. Bolen as senior account manager for HORN Advanced Materials. Bolen assumes his new post with more than 30 years of sales experience in the oil and gas sector. He is tasked to further pervade the industry with the best-in-class specialty chemistries available through HORN.

“To describe Richard as a highly motivated and tenured professional is an understatement,” said Parry Foskett, vice president, HORN Advanced Materials. “He is the consummate professional HORN salesperson with decades of technical experience specifically serving customers in the oil and gas and energy industries. He has worked for both large and small oilfield companies involved in exploration and production, in addition to owning a business that developed and supplied drilling fluids. Richard’s expertise and HORN’s portfolio of best-in-class, cutting-edge technologies is a combination that we know will benefit both HORN customers and principal suppliers alike.”

Bolen comes from Kerui Petroleum as its chemical line sales manager in the U.S. He held many executive positions in the manufacturing of drilling products including vice president of sales and operations for Tierra Fluids, corporate sales at Alpine Specialty Chemicals and operations manager at SUN Drilling Products. Bolen’s territories for his former companies included Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, California and New Mexico.

“My focus has always been to execute mutually beneficial business strategies for the customers I served throughout my career,” said Bolen. “The customer base I developed over the years will be pleased with the level of quality chemistries, technical support and professionalism that comes with working with HORN. On the other hand, I am also uniquely qualified to identify applications and match them up with qualifying products, which will be advantageous for serving our supplier partners and further building HORN’s product line for the oil and gas industry.”

Bolen will be covering select key oil and gas accounts across the continental U.S. as senior account manager for HORN’s oil and gas sales team.

About HORN

Established in 1961, HORN is North America’s premier distributor of specialty chemicals and raw materials. Originally founded as a specialty chemical distributor, HORN remains an entrepreneurial-driven company with a team of technically-expert and trained professionals. Headquartered in La Mirada, Calif., its specialized market segments encompass six distinct distribution business units: Advanced Materials, Coatings and Building Materials, Care Elements, Animal Nutrition, FoodTech and Nutraceuticals.

As an employee-owned/ESOP company, HORN’s unique approach to customer service embraces challenge and opens opportunities to reinvent and improve on traditional business models. HORN ranks in the ICIS Top 20 list of North America Chemical Distribution Leaders.

Contact 800-442-HORN or visit www.ethorn.com for more information.

