The Latest: Vigils mark year since fatal London tower fire

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the anniversary of London's deadly high-rise fire (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Survivors and neighbors have gathered near London's ruined Grenfell Tower on the anniversary of a fire that killed 72 people in the apartment building.

It was the worst loss of life in a domestic blaze in Britain since World War II and sparked nationwide grief and soul-searching. The dead lived in a social-housing tower at the heart of one of the richest parts of London.

Former Grenfell resident Antonio Roncolato said Thursday's anniversary was "a time to reflect and to raise further awareness and make sure that the world is still listening because we don't want this to happen ever again."

The day was being marked with a minute's silence at noon, as well as church services, silent marches and an evening meal hosted by local Muslims.

Grenfell Tower and other London buildings were lit up overnight in green, adopted as a color of remembrance.

7:30 a.m.

Survivors, bereaved families and people around Britain are marking the first anniversary of the fire that destroyed Grenfell Tower, a residential high-rise in west London, killing 72 people.

It was the greatest loss of life in a fire on British soil since World War II. The local tragedy was also a national shame — one for which blame still is being assigned and traded. Was Grenfell a tragic accident, the product of government cost-cutting and lax safety standards, or authorities' disregard for people who lived in public housing?

For the somber anniversary rituals Thursday, survivors will gather near the base of the tower's shell before a nationwide minute of silence at noon. There will be vigils and marches across Britain, while landmarks will be lit up in green, the color of remembrance adopted after the lethal fire.