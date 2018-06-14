  1. Home
Taiwanese movie ‘Long Time No Sea’ nominated for Asia Pacific Screen Awards

The film is nominated for the ‘Best Screenplay’ award

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/14 18:03

"Long Time No Sea" poster

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – "Long Time No Sea" (只有大海知道) has been nominated for the Best Screenplay award at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, reported CNA.

"Long Time No Sea" is a true story based on the experiences of Director Tsui Yung-hui's (崔永徽) involvement with the Little Flying Fish Cultural Exhibition dance troupe (小飛魚文化展演隊) and the children of the Yami people (達悟族) from Orchid Island (蘭嶼).

The film tracks the dance troupe's journey to the National Aboriginal Dance Competition and follows themes of cultural identity and family.

The dance troupe has won national awards and has been invited to perform both nationally and internationally.

All of the actors are local Yami people and the screenplay captures the island's beauty well.

The film took six years to complete and is Tsui's first full-length feature film.

The winners of the 12th annual Asia Pacific Screen Awards will be announced on November 29, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia.

The film premiered on Orchid Island on June 6 and is available for public viewing across Taiwan on June 15
movies award
movie festival
Taiwanese movie
Yami people
Orchid Island

